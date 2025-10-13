Hardik Pandya & Mahieka Sharma Get Cosy In Maldives, Can't Take Their Hands Off Each Other; See NEW Photo

Photo Via Instagram

Indian cricketer Hardik Pandya celebrated his 32nd birthday on October 11th with his new 24-year-old girlfriend, Mahieka Sharma, in the Maldives. Ever since they confirmed their relationship after being spotted publicly at the Mumbai airport, the couple hasn't stopped sharing pictures, giving fans a glimpse into their romantic getaway.

Hardik Pandya, Mahieka Sharma's Romantic Photo From Maldives

Once again, Mahieka shared a photo from their vacation, where she and Hardik were seen getting cosy and holding hands. Clearly, the two just can’t get enough of each other. The picture captures the couple enjoying a buggy ride, with Hardik lovingly holding his ladylove’s hand.

Check out the photo:

Photo Via Instagram story/@mahiekasharma

Hardik also gave fans a peek into his birthday celebration on his Instagram story, where Mahieka surprised him. He shared a video capturing their serene moment during a long walk on the beach, with 'Bitter Sweet Symphony' playing in the background.

Dating rumours of Hardik and Mahieka have been doing the rounds on the internet for some time now. It began with a viral post on Reddit, where similar pictures posted by the two led to speculation.

Hardik Pandya & Mahieka Sharma Age Gap

Hardik was born on 11 October 1993 and is currently 32, while Mahieka, who celebrated her 22nd birthday in 2023, was born in 2001 and is now 24. This makes the cricketer 8 years older than Mahieka.

Since Hardik's divorce, he has kept his personal life private, avoiding headlines and never being seen publicly with his then-girlfriend Jasmin Walia, even though she was often spotted attending his matches and cheering him from the stands. This marks the first time the cricketer has made a public appearance with his ladylove.

Hardik was earlier married to Natasa Stankovic in 2020 during the COVID-19 pandemic; however, they confirmed their split in July 2024.