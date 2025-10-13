Avneet Kaur Seeks Blessings At Mahakal Temple In Ujjain On 24th Birthday

By: Shefali Fernandes | October 13, 2025

Actress Avneet Kaur celebrates her 24th birthday on Monday, October 13

Photo Via Instagram

On a special occasion, the actress visited the Mahakal Temple in Ujjain, Madhya Pradesh, to seek blessings

Avneet was also accompanied by her rumoured boyfriend Raghav Sharma

Avneet Kaur chose a pink traditional outfit for the occasion

Avneet Kaur, who rose to fame with her participation in Dance India Dance Li’l Masters and later appeared in the 2014 film Mardaani alongside Rani Mukerji

She has starred in several television shows, including Savitri—Ek Prem Kahani, Ek Mutthi Aasmaan, Hamari Sister Didi, and Twistwala Love, among others

Avneet gained immense popularity after starring as Sultana Yasmine in the serial Aladdin – Naam Toh Suna Hoga, opposite Siddharth Nigam, with whom she was rumoured to be in a relationship

She was last seen in Love in Vietnam, also starring Shantanu Maheshwari, Khả Ngân, Raj Babbar, Farida Jalal and Gulshan Grover