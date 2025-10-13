Avneet Kaur Seeks Blessings At Mahakal Temple In Ujjain On 24th Birthday

By: Shefali Fernandes | October 13, 2025
Actress Avneet Kaur celebrates her 24th birthday on Monday, October 13
Photo Via Instagram
On a special occasion, the actress visited the Mahakal Temple in Ujjain, Madhya Pradesh, to seek blessings
Avneet was also accompanied by her rumoured boyfriend Raghav Sharma
Avneet Kaur chose a pink traditional outfit for the occasion
Avneet Kaur, who rose to fame with her participation in Dance India Dance Li’l Masters and later appeared in the 2014 film Mardaani alongside Rani Mukerji
She has starred in several television shows, including Savitri—Ek Prem Kahani, Ek Mutthi Aasmaan, Hamari Sister Didi, and Twistwala Love, among others
Avneet gained immense popularity after starring as Sultana Yasmine in the serial Aladdin – Naam Toh Suna Hoga, opposite Siddharth Nigam, with whom she was rumoured to be in a relationship
She was last seen in Love in Vietnam, also starring Shantanu Maheshwari, Khả Ngân, Raj Babbar, Farida Jalal and Gulshan Grover