Amitabh Bachchan Flaunts Filmfare Trophies Of Himself, Jaya Bachchan & Abhishek, Says 'Ek Hi Parivaar Ke 3 Sadasya...'

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan, his wife, veteran actress Jaya Bachchan and their son, Abhishek Bachchan were honoured at 70th Filmfare Awards which took place in Ahmedabad on October 11. While Abhishek received the 'Best Actor in Leading Role Male' award for his performance in I Want To Talk, Big B and Jaya were also honoured at the event.

On Monday, Big B shared a picture of the three Filmfare trophies, and penned a heartfelt note.

"एक परिवार.. एक ही परिवार के तीन सदस्य .. तीनों का एक ही व्यवसाय .. और एक ही दिन तीन पुरस्कार ... 70 years of filmfare honouring Jaya .. Best actor of 2025 for Abhishek .. and yours truly for the 70 years celebration," Big B wrote.

Expressing gratitude, he added, "Jaya Abhishek aur main .. हमारा बहुत बड़ा सौभाग्य और जनता के प्रति पूर्ण रूप से आभार .. अनेक अनेक धन्यवाद."

For those unversed, Big B received the honour on his 83rd birthday. The event was attended by Jaya, Abhishek, Shweta Bachchan Nanda and Navya Naveli Nanda.

Soon after he shared the post on social media, fans and several celebrities congratulated him. Actress Nargis Fakhri commented, "Congrats and happy belated birthday sir @amitabhbachchan fellow libra."

A fan wrote, "Historic Hat-trick of TRIPLE Filmfare Awards ! Bachchan Parivaar the Glorious Pride of Indian Cinema."

"Abhishek deserved it so many times before. Look at Yuva & Guru. Unfortunately, he's been punished in terms of expectations, roles and recognition because he is Jayaji and Amitabh ji's son. Great actor, sensitive and courageous individual. Amazing acting, great comic timing," read another comment.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Big B is currently hosting the 17th season of Kaun Banega Crorepati. He will next be seen in Section 84, alongside Nimrat Kaur, Diana Penty, and Abhishek Banerjee, and has the second installments of Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra and Nag Ashwin's Kalki 2898 AD in the pipeline.

On the other hand, Abhishek will reportedly be seen in Shah Rukh Khan's King.