'I Was Very Scared': Sonam Bajwa REGRETS Not Doing Bollywood Films Because Of Kissing Scenes, Recalls Parents' Advice

Punjabi actress Sonam Bajwa recently revealed that she turned down several Bollywood films in the past because they required bold kissing scenes. In an interview, Sonam admitted she now regrets rejecting those opportunities. Sonam shared that at the time, she was uncertain about how people from her home state, Punjab, and her family would react to such roles.

The actress told Film Companion, "I said no to a couple of things in Bollywood because I was like, 'Is Punjab going to be OK with it?' We have that mentality, that families will be watching. I was very scared to do a kissing scene in a film back then, because I thought, 'How are people going to respond to it? How will these people, who’ve made me who I am, respond to it? Is my family going to understand that this is for a film?' I had all these questions in my mind."

Sonam further revealed that her parents supported her. "It was a couple of years ago, and I spoke to my mom and dad about it. They were like, 'Yes, if it’s for a film, it's fine'. And I was so shocked. Why did I not speak to them first? So many things we assume in our heads. I was so shy to discuss this with my parents, and they were like, 'Koi nahi, je film liya, koi chakkar ni'," she said.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sonam is gearing up for the release of Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat. The Bollywood film is all set to hit the big screens on October 21. She was last seen with Tiger Shroff in Baaghi 4.

Sonam made her acting debut with the 2013 film Best of Luck and rose to fame with the hit Punjab 1984, which earned her critical acclaim. Over the years, Sonam has delivered several successful films, including Nikka Zaildar, Carry On Jatta 2, and Ardab Mutiyaran.

She has also appeared in Tamil and Telugu films. The actress made hher Bollywood debut with the 2019 film Bala. She has also been a part of other Hindi films like Street Dancer 3D and Housefull 5.