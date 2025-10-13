‘What A Horrible Bunch Of Bullies…’: Singer Chinmayi Sripada Slams Netizens For Trolling Kaun Banega Crorepati 17 Kid

A video on Sunday went viral on social media in which a kid named Ishit Bhatt from Gandhinagar, Gujarat, was seen talking rudely to Amitabh Bachchan on Kaun Banega Crorepati 17. Netizens are trolling Ishit, and calling him the most hated kid on the internet right now. However, singer Chinmayi Sripada took to X to support the kid and slammed netizens for trolling him.

She tweeted, “An adult putting a tweet saying most hated *kid*. Adults here on Twitter have been one of the most lousy, foul mouthed, abusive lot; none of these voices said a thing when kids died due to a cough syrup.”

An adult putting a tweet saying most hated *kid*.



Adults here on Twitter have been one of the most lousy, foul mouthed, abusive lot; none of these voices said a thing when kids died due to a cough syrup.



But yeah pick on a kid. Says a LOT about the ecosystem.



This entire lot… https://t.co/F5pORD1ENv — Chinmayi Sripaada (@Chinmayi) October 12, 2025

“But yeah pick on a kid. Says a LOT about the ecosystem. This entire lot is picking on one over excited kid - what a horrible bunch of bullies these have raised themselves to be,” the singer further added.

Well, many netizens are trolling the kid, but some have come out in his support also, and are urging people not to target him.

Did Amitabh Bachchan React To Netizens Trolling The Kid?

Meanwhile, recently, Big B shared a cryptic post, and people are wondering whether he reacted to the kid being trolled. The megastar tweeted, “Kuch kehne ko nahi, bas stabdh (Nothing to say, just stunned).”

T 5530 - कुछ कहने को है नहीं, बस स्तब्ध !!! — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) October 12, 2025

During the episode, before Big B starts asking him questions, Ishit tells the megastar, “Mere ko rules pata hai isliye aap mereko abhi rules samjhane mat baithna.” Later, when Bachchan starts asking questions, even before the options are given, Ishit says to lock the answer that too in a very overconfident way.

However, he fails to answer the fifth question correctly, and loses, and leaves the game without winning any money.