'It's Just Frustrated Men...': Elli AvrRam HITS Back At Trolls Over 'Body Count' Remarks After Viral Photo With Ashish Chanchlani

Actress Elli AvrRam sparked dating rumours after a loved-up photo with YouTuber Ashish Chanchlani, but it was later revealed to be a prank promoting their music video Chandaniya. Following the viral photo, Elli faced misogynistic trolling, including remarks about her 'body count,' a term referring to the number of sexual partners a person has had.

Elli AvrRam Reacts To 'Body Count' Remarks After Photo With Ashish Chanchlani

Months later, Elli reacted to the trolls who attacked her, telling Times Now that she didn't know what 'body count' meant until her Gen-Z friends explained it to her, and she called the term 'nasty.'

Elli AvrRam Hits Back At Trolls

Lashing out at trolls, Elli added, "I feel it always happens with women. It never happens with men. It's always us; we are the demons. And it's just society, life and frustrated men, probably very hurt also — we can just pray for them and bless them with more light and that they become more mature, heal and understand how to respect women and human beings."

Elli said that anyone mean, enjoys putting others down, or thinks it’s okay to make fun of someone is likely carrying a lot of inner pain, and all one can do is pray for them.

Ashish Chanchlani Defends Elli AvrRam

Earlier, Ashish had also reacted to trolls targetting Elli. On July 20, a user on X called out the YouTuber, writing, "Bhai seriously bol rha hu ekdum shit song tha and iske liye tune prank kiya and tere fans ne is bandi ka character assassination kiya and tu chup hai."

Reacting to the post, Ashish wrote, "I wanna clear something before you all. Make no mistake. Those ‘people’ in my comments are not my audience/fans or followers. Half of them don’t even follow me. It’s a free platform and an open tweet, and all the disgusting things they said will never be supported or encouraged by me or my fans."

He further added, "My subs are not like this - anyone who has been closely following me for a decade knows what I preach in my fandom. Rest assured, it’s pathetic what happened and I’ll be addressing it soon."

Just a couple of hours after sharing it, Ashish deleted the post. A screenshot of the post, however, had gone viral online.

