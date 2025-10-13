Pati Patni Aur Panga To Go Off Air In November After Airing For Three Months: Report

YouTube: Colors TV

The reality show Pati Patni Aur Panga, which had replaced Laughter Chefs season 2 on Colors TV, is reportedly going off air soon. According to a report in Telly Express, the show will go off air next month, and sources suggest that the makers have already started planning the final episodes.

Pati Patni Aur Panga is being hosted by Sonali Bendre and Munawar Faruqui. The show features celebrity couples like Hina Khan-Rocky Jaiswal, Rubina Dilaik-Abhinav Shukla, Avika Gor-Milind Chandwani, Debina Bonnerjee-Gurmeet Choudhary, Mamta Lehri-Sudesh Lehri, Geeta Phogat-Pawan Kumar, and Swara Bhasker-Fahad Ahmed.

In the show, these couples play games and compete with each other. Pati Patni Aur Panga has failed to get a good TRP. While it features many big names from the television industry, the show has failed to grab the attention of the audience.

During the last weekend, Avika and Milind got married on the show. So, it will be interesting to see whether the whole wedding episode helped Pati Patni Aur Panga to get a better TRP or not.

Naagin 7 To Replace Pati Patni Aur Panga?

Meanwhile, reportedly, Naagin 7 might replace Pati Patni Aur Panga. The Ekta Kapoor’s show is undoubtedly one of the most awaited TV shows. It reportedly features Priyanka Chahar Choudhary and Chandni Sharma as female leads. When it comes to the male lead, there were reports that Namik Paul, Paras Kalnawat, and Arjit Taneja are being considered. However, till now, the official cast of the show has not yet been announced.

Recently, a promo of Naagin 7 was released. Colors TV captioned it as, “Jab zehr milega aag se, duniya hil uthegi inke takraar se! 🔥🐍 Dekhiye #Naagin, jald hi, sirf #Colors aur @jiohotstar par.”

So, are you excited to watch Naagin 7?