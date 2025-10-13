 Pati Patni Aur Panga To Go Off Air In November After Airing For Three Months: Report
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentPati Patni Aur Panga To Go Off Air In November After Airing For Three Months: Report

Pati Patni Aur Panga To Go Off Air In November After Airing For Three Months: Report

Colors TV's show Pati Patni Aur Panga is reportedly going to go off air next month. The show, which is hosted by Sonali Bendre and Munawar Faruqui, has failed to get good TRPs, and reportedly, it will be replaced by Naagin 7.

Murtuza IqbalUpdated: Monday, October 13, 2025, 07:33 PM IST
article-image
YouTube: Colors TV

The reality show Pati Patni Aur Panga, which had replaced Laughter Chefs season 2 on Colors TV, is reportedly going off air soon. According to a report in Telly Express, the show will go off air next month, and sources suggest that the makers have already started planning the final episodes.

Pati Patni Aur Panga is being hosted by Sonali Bendre and Munawar Faruqui. The show features celebrity couples like Hina Khan-Rocky Jaiswal, Rubina Dilaik-Abhinav Shukla, Avika Gor-Milind Chandwani, Debina Bonnerjee-Gurmeet Choudhary, Mamta Lehri-Sudesh Lehri, Geeta Phogat-Pawan Kumar, and Swara Bhasker-Fahad Ahmed.

Read Also
Did Arjit Taneja Leave Jhanak To Star In Naagin 7?
article-image

In the show, these couples play games and compete with each other. Pati Patni Aur Panga has failed to get a good TRP. While it features many big names from the television industry, the show has failed to grab the attention of the audience.

During the last weekend, Avika and Milind got married on the show. So, it will be interesting to see whether the whole wedding episode helped Pati Patni Aur Panga to get a better TRP or not.

FPJ Shorts
Fact Check: Bangladesh Women Cricketers Wear Burqa While Playing Match Against New Zealand At ICC Women's World Cup; Here's The Truth
Fact Check: Bangladesh Women Cricketers Wear Burqa While Playing Match Against New Zealand At ICC Women's World Cup; Here's The Truth
Haryana IPS Officer’s Suicide: Probe Hit As Family Denies SIT Access To Late Officer’s Laptop
Haryana IPS Officer’s Suicide: Probe Hit As Family Denies SIT Access To Late Officer’s Laptop
'Avoid Any Emotional Tussles Or Signs': Pakistan Hockey Team Given Instructions Ahead Of Facing India In Sultan Of Johor Cup Match
'Avoid Any Emotional Tussles Or Signs': Pakistan Hockey Team Given Instructions Ahead Of Facing India In Sultan Of Johor Cup Match
Neil Nitin Mukesh & His Father Buy A Lavish Apartment In Mumbai’s Lower Parel Worth ₹ 11.35 Crore: Report
Neil Nitin Mukesh & His Father Buy A Lavish Apartment In Mumbai’s Lower Parel Worth ₹ 11.35 Crore: Report
Read Also
Newlyweds Avika Gor & Milind Chandwani Dance To Dhol Beats, Pose For Paps After Wedding On Pati...
article-image

Naagin 7 To Replace Pati Patni Aur Panga?

Meanwhile, reportedly, Naagin 7 might replace Pati Patni Aur Panga. The Ekta Kapoor’s show is undoubtedly one of the most awaited TV shows. It reportedly features Priyanka Chahar Choudhary and Chandni Sharma as female leads. When it comes to the male lead, there were reports that Namik Paul, Paras Kalnawat, and Arjit Taneja are being considered. However, till now, the official cast of the show has not yet been announced.

Recently, a promo of Naagin 7 was released. Colors TV captioned it as, “Jab zehr milega aag se, duniya hil uthegi inke takraar se! 🔥🐍 Dekhiye #Naagin, jald hi, sirf #Colors aur @jiohotstar par.”

So, are you excited to watch Naagin 7?

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Neil Nitin Mukesh & His Father Buy A Lavish Apartment In Mumbai’s Lower Parel Worth ₹ 11.35...

Neil Nitin Mukesh & His Father Buy A Lavish Apartment In Mumbai’s Lower Parel Worth ₹ 11.35...

Pati Patni Aur Panga To Go Off Air In November After Airing For Three Months: Report

Pati Patni Aur Panga To Go Off Air In November After Airing For Three Months: Report

‘Rocky Bhai Ka Swag Sabse Alag’: Yash’s Shirtless Smoking Scene From Toxic Gets Leaked; Fans...

‘Rocky Bhai Ka Swag Sabse Alag’: Yash’s Shirtless Smoking Scene From Toxic Gets Leaked; Fans...

PDA Overload! Tara Sutaria Shares Cosy Diwali Moments With Boyfriend Veer Pahariya

PDA Overload! Tara Sutaria Shares Cosy Diwali Moments With Boyfriend Veer Pahariya

'It's Just Frustrated Men...': Elli AvrRam HITS Back At Trolls Over 'Body Count' Remarks After Viral...

'It's Just Frustrated Men...': Elli AvrRam HITS Back At Trolls Over 'Body Count' Remarks After Viral...