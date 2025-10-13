Tanu Weds Manu Actor Jimmy Shergill's Father, Satyajit Singh Shergill, Passes Away At 90

Jimmy Shergill's Father Passes Away

Bollywood actor Jimmy Shergill's father, Satyajit Singh Shergill, passed away on October 11, 2025. He was 90 years old, and according to Film Information, Antim Ardas (prayer meet) for the actor's late father will be held on October 14 at Gurudwara Dhan Pothohar Nagar, Santacruz West, Mumbai.

Jimmy comes from a Punjabi Sikh aristocratic family. Reportedly, his father was also an artist.

When Jimmy Shergill Revealed Why His Family Didn't Speak To Him For One And A Half Year

A few years ago, in an interview with Bombay Times, the actor had revealed that his family had not spoken to him properly for one and a half year.

Jimmy had stated, "I wore a turban till I was about 18, till it became really difficult for me to manage washing and wearing one in a hostel. Of course, it was many other things too but I asked my dad casually on one of his trips to my hostel and decided to cut my hair one day. Not just my parents, but my entire family did not talk to me for a year-and-a-half properly after that except for my one mama, who had also cut his hair before me."

Jimmy Shergill Movies

Jimmy started his career with the 1996 release Maachis, but rose to fame with Mohabbatein, and later starred in many Hindi and Punjabi movies.

He was last seen in the Punjabi film, Maa Jaye. He is gearing up for the release of animated movie Mahayodhha Rama in which he has dubbed for one of the characters. The movie is slated to release on October 17, 2025.