Rajvir Jawanda Death: Late Singer's Video With His BMW Bike Goes Viral; Fans Blame Bad Roads Of India For His Accident - Watch

Instagram: BMW Krishna Motorrad

On September 27, 2025, Punjabi singer Rajvir Jawanda met with an accident near Baddi, Himachal Pradesh, while he was riding a bike. Reportedly, the singer, who was fond of bikes, was riding a BMW R1250 GS Adventure. In August this year, he bought a BMW R 1300 GS Adventure - Option 719, which is reportedly worth Rs. 31 lakh.

Rajvir's video of buying his new bike has gone viral on social media, and fans are blaming the bad roads of India for his accident. A fan tweeted the video and wrote, "Rajvir Jawanda when he bought new BMW bike worth 31 lakh. He was very happy at that he shared this moment But the safety on roads of india is zero it doesn't matter how costly vehicle do you have. You're not safe on the roads even you have car. RIP Brother! (sic)."

Rajvir Jawanda when he bought new BMW bike worth 31 lakh.



He was very happy at that he shared this moment 🫡



But the safety on roads of india is zero it doesn't matter how costly vehicle do you have.



You're not safe on the roads even you have car.

RIP Brother ! pic.twitter.com/vcokXxH1Yr — ɢᴜʀᴘʀᴇᴇᴛ ꜱɪɴɢʜ ᴍᴀᴀɴ (@iamgurpreetmaan) October 8, 2025

Replying to the tweet, a fan wrote, "And no matter how many deaths occur on our roads, there is still zero effort made into making our roads safe with strict licensing process and proper enforcement of traffic laws (sic)."

Another fan tweeted, "Why no-one is talking about the pthatic condition of Pinjore Nalagarh highway and corruption @NHAI_Official due to who, a singer lost his life. Make them accountable. This is not an accident, its a murder by corrupt agencies (sic)."

One more netizen tweeted, "I Don't know him but still feeling sad, we should be ashamed of ourselves that we can't provide decent roads to our people (sic)." Check out the tweets below...

Rajvir Jawanda Funeral Details

Rajvir's last rites will taking on Thursday, October 9, 2025. It will be held in Pona, a village in Jagraon, Ludhiana district, Punjab.

Many Punjabi celebrities took to social media to mourn the singer's demise.