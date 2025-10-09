Kantara Chapter 1 Box Office Collection Day 7: Rishab Shetty Starrer Crosses ₹ 300 Crore Mark

Instagram: Rishab Shetty

Rishab Shetty starrer Kantara Chapter 1 is in no mood to slow down at the box office. After a fantastic extended weekend, the film has also done excellent business during the weekdays, and in just seven days, Kantara 2 has crossed the Rs. 300 crore mark at the box office.

On its day seven, the film minted approximately Rs. 25 crore (all languages), taking the total to Rs. 316 crore (all languages). Kantara Chapter 1 was undoubtedly one of the most anticipated films of the year, and despite getting mixed reviews from critics, the movie has left a very strong mark at the box office.

Kantara Chapter 1 Hindi Box Office Collection

Kantara Chapter 1 is originally a Kannada film, and it has been dubbed and released in multiple languages, including Hindi. The movie's Hindi dubbed version has performed really well, and in fact, it has got the highest numbers.

So, in seven days, Kantara Chapter 1 Hindi has collected around Rs. 102 crore, which is an excellent amount. The original Kannada version has minted Rs. 98.85 crore, and the Telugu dubbed version has collected Rs. 60.9 crore. Meanwhile, the Tamil and Malayalam versions have collected Rs. 29.4 crore and 24.85 crore, respectively.

Kantara Chapter 1 Budget

According to reports, Kantara Chapter 1 was made on a budget of Rs. 125 crore. So, the movie is already a blockbuster.

No big films are releasing in the coming weeks, so we can expect the Rishab Shetty directorial to rule at the box office. For now, it looks like the movie will easily cross the Rs. 500 crore mark soon.

Kantara Chapter 1 Review

The Free Press Journal reviewer gave the film 3.5 stars and wrote, "Considering that Kantara A Legend: Chapter 1 is being released on Dussehra, it could just work in the film’s favour in addition to its loyal audience and word of mouth. The flip side, however, is the lack of required publicity and awareness of the film, which could act as a roadblock. Overall, if you want to experience the unfolding of cinema's magic, this film earns our recommendation!"