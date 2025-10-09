 Karwa Chauth 2025: Priyanka Chopra Is All Set To Celebrate Festival; Gets Nicholas Written On Her Hand With Mehendi
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentKarwa Chauth 2025: Priyanka Chopra Is All Set To Celebrate Festival; Gets Nicholas Written On Her Hand With Mehendi

Karwa Chauth 2025: Priyanka Chopra Is All Set To Celebrate Festival; Gets Nicholas Written On Her Hand With Mehendi

Priyanka Chopra is all set to celebrate Karwa Chauth, and she took to her Instagram story to flaunt her mehendi. She tagged the henna artist and wrote, "@ishirincharaniya doing her thing this Karva Chauth." The actress has also written Nick Jonas' full name, Nicholas, in Hindi on her hand with mehendi.

Murtuza IqbalUpdated: Thursday, October 09, 2025, 12:02 PM IST
article-image
Instagram: Priyanka Chopra

Priyanka Chopra is staying in the US and majorly working in international films and OTT series. However, she is a pure Desi Girl at heart, and celebrates all the Indian festivals. The actress is all set to celebrate Karwa Chauth, and she took to her Instagram story to flaunt her mehendi. She tagged the henna artist and wrote, "@ishirincharaniya doing her thing this Karva Chauth."

The actress has also written Nick Jonas' full name, Nicholas, in Hindi on her hand with mehendi. PeeCee also shared another picture in which even Malti is seen with mehendi on her hand. Check out the pictures below...

Clearly, Priyanka is very excited to celebrate Karwa Chauth. We can wait to see her and Nick's pictures from the celebration.

Read Also
Priyanka Chopra Wears Serpenti Maharani Necklace While Isha Ambani Stands Out In Nita Ambani's...
article-image

Priyanka Chopra's India Visit

FPJ Shorts
HSBC India Launches ‘Innovation Banking’ With $1 Billion Fund To Boost Startup Growth And Entrepreneurship
HSBC India Launches ‘Innovation Banking’ With $1 Billion Fund To Boost Startup Growth And Entrepreneurship
Pimpri-Chinchwad: Shiv Sena (UBT) Challenges PCMC Ward Structure In Bombay High Court; Hearing Set For October 15
Pimpri-Chinchwad: Shiv Sena (UBT) Challenges PCMC Ward Structure In Bombay High Court; Hearing Set For October 15
Karnataka: 7-Year-Old Student Dies In Fire At Kodagu Residential School
Karnataka: 7-Year-Old Student Dies In Fire At Kodagu Residential School
Delhi Government Launches Mandatory Online First-Aid Training For Teachers To Handle Health Emergencies
Delhi Government Launches Mandatory Online First-Aid Training For Teachers To Handle Health Emergencies

Priyanka had visited India a few days ago to attend an event for a brand. But, during her visit as Durga Puja was going on, she visited a pandal to seek blessings. Her videos had gone viral on social media.

Read Also
'I Really Have No Idea...': Urvashi Rautela Reveals If She Copied Priyanka Chopra's Instagram Posts
article-image

Priyanka Chopra Upcoming Movies

Priyanka, who has been away from Hindi films, is all set to make her comeback with SS Rajamouli's pan-India movie, which stars Mahesh Babu in the lead role. It is originally a Telugu film, but will be dubbed and released in multiple languages, including Hindi. The actress' fans are super excited to watch her in the film.

Apart from SS Rajamouli's directorial, there have been reports of PeeCee starring in Hrithik Roshan's Krrish 4 as well. However, there's no official confirmation about it.

Meanwhile, internationally, she has films like The Bluff and Judgment Day lined up. Priyanka will also be seen in Citadel season 2. Reportedly, it has been delayed and it will premiere during Srping 2026.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Karwa Chauth 2025: Priyanka Chopra Is All Set To Celebrate Festival; Gets Nicholas Written On Her...

Karwa Chauth 2025: Priyanka Chopra Is All Set To Celebrate Festival; Gets Nicholas Written On Her...

'He Used To Give Me Abortion Pills': Pawan Singh's Wife Jyoti Singh Claims Bhojpuri Star Tortured...

'He Used To Give Me Abortion Pills': Pawan Singh's Wife Jyoti Singh Claims Bhojpuri Star Tortured...

Kantara Chapter 1 Box Office Collection Day 7: Rishab Shetty Starrer Crosses ₹ 300 Crore Mark

Kantara Chapter 1 Box Office Collection Day 7: Rishab Shetty Starrer Crosses ₹ 300 Crore Mark

Rajvir Jawanda Death: Late Singer's Video With His BMW Bike Goes Viral; Fans Blame Bad Roads Of...

Rajvir Jawanda Death: Late Singer's Video With His BMW Bike Goes Viral; Fans Blame Bad Roads Of...

Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2, October 8 Written Update: Noina Breaks Down After Mihir Credits...

Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2, October 8 Written Update: Noina Breaks Down After Mihir Credits...