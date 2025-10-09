'She Converted Because...': Ismail Darbar Reveals If He Forced His 2nd Wife Preeti To Embrace Islam

Instagram: Ismail Darbar

Music composer Ismail Darbar has two wives, Farzana and Ayesha. His second wife, Ayesha, was a Hindu earlier, and her name was Preeti. But, to get married to Ismail, Preeti embraced Islam, and recently in an interview with Vicky Lalwani, the music composer revealed whether his second wife was forced to convert to Islam.

He said, “She converted because she wanted to. There was no pressure from my side."

Denying the allegation of infidelity, Ismail said, "After an argument with Farzana, I called Ayesha, and we went for a drive. After an hour, I stopped the car and asked her to marry me. She said yes. To be honest, I had started developing feelings for her. She admired my work and became attached to me after our long conversations."

He further revealed how Ayesha left the glamour industry for him and took care of the family. “She dresses me even today, she ties my shoelaces. She left her glamour career behind for our children," Darbar said.

Ismail spoke about how his kids reacted to his second marriage. He said, “They understood the situation and never judged me. I’m proud of how they’ve handled everything.”

Ismail Darbar Gets Slammed On Social Media

Meanwhile, the music composer is getting slammed on social media for his statement on daughter-in-law, Gauahar Khan. During the same interview, he had said, "I come from a backward family. We used to turn away whenever a sensuous type of scene came in a movie. This happens in our house even today. Gauahar is a part of our family now, and we are responsible for her reputation. But I can't tell her not to work; that right belongs only to Zaid. So, I don't indulge in activities that might bother me."

"I'm not one to mince my words. I know that I will not be able to tolerate what I see, and if I am not able to tolerate what I see, I will confront them," he added.