'Absurd, Misogynistic Mentality': Gauahar Khan's Father-In-Law Ismail Darbar Criticised For 'Zaid Can Ask Her To Not Work' Statement

Veteran music composer Ismail Darbar is being criticised for his recent comments on daughter-in-law, actress Gauahar Khan. For those unversed, in one of his latest interviews, Ismail stated that his son has the right to tell Gauahar to not work.

He does not support Gauahar working and gave example of his wife Ayesha Darbar, who gave up her career after becoming a mother.

During a conversation with Vickey Lalwani, Ismail was asked if he watches Gauahar's work. He said, "I come from a backward family. We used to turn away whenever a sensuous type of scene came in a movie. This happens in our house even today. Gauahar is a part of our family now, and we are responsible for her reputation. But I can't tell her not to work; that right belongs only to Zaid. So, I don't indulge in activities that might bother me."

"I'm not one to mince my words. I know that I will not be able to tolerate what I see, and if I am not able to tolerate what I see, I will confront them," Ismail added.

Netizens criticise Ismail Darbar

Soon after his interview surfaced on social media, a section of users slammed him for his thoughts. Reacting to a screenshot of his statement on Reddit, a user commented, "Who is going to earn then? Gauahar is the most famous and accomplished person in this family."

Another comment read, "Zaid her husband?! Who even gave him the right to give "permission ". Did he raise her and is a minor ?! No ! So no no one have that right."

"Bhai wahi traditional mentality, aurat hai toh ghar pe rahe and shit. And to be honest, Zaid had established nothing in comparison to Gauhar toh bs wahi scene hai. Apne launde ko bolo kuch kaam kare dhang ka instead bahu ko ki ghar pe rahe," wrote another angry user.

"Oh God ! I always thought she can't fit into this family. She was a bigger celebrity than his jobless husband ! What all covid made people do," read another comment.

Criticising the music composer, another user wrote, "And what has Zaid achieved till now in comparison to Gauhar that he has the audacity to stop her from working. So according to him a woman is a child making factory after which she has to look after them and stop earning for herself."

Here's how others reacted:

Gauahar and Zaid got married in an intimate ceremony in December 2020. They welcomed their first child, son Zehaan, in May 2023. In September 2025, they were blessed with a baby boy.

Gauahar and Zaid's love story

Gauahar met Zaid at a grocery store during the COVID-19-induced lockdown, post which, the choreographer had slid into the actress' DMs with a courteous message.

He flattered Gauahar by calling her "the most beautiful woman he has ever seen", and it sure worked on the actress, who was instantly bowled over by Zaid's charm.

The two then got chatting and soon began going on drives and dates, and during those dates, they fell head over heels in love with each other.