Smriti Mandhana's Fiancé Palash Muchhal Makes FIRST Public Appearance Amid Wedding Controversy, Spotted At Airport With Family—VIDEO

Music composer Palash Muchhal’s wedding to Indian women’s cricket team vice-captain Smriti Mandhana has been making headlines recently, especially following cheating allegations against him. Their wedding was postponed after Smriti’s father suffered heart attack-like symptoms on the day of the ceremony and was rushed to a hospital in Sangli, her hometown. A day later, Palaash was also admitted to the hospital after his condition worsened due to a viral infection and increased acidity.

Palash Muchhal Makes First Public Appearance Amid Wedding Controversy

Amid the cheating scandal, Palash made his first public appearance on Monday, December 1, accompanied by his family. He was spotted exiting the airport terminal in an all-black outfit. When approached by paparazzi, he nodded in acknowledgment.

Check out the video:

Read Also Palash Muchhal's Phone Number Gets Leaked As His Old Tweet Goes Viral Amid Wedding Controversy

Smriti Mandhana Deletes Engagement, Pre-Wedding Content

After the wedding was postponed, Smriti removed all pictures and videos from her engagement and pre-wedding festivities from her Instagram account. However, Palash still has all his posts featuring Smriti on his account.

Palash Muchhal's Cousin Defends Him

Amid cheating allegations, earlier, Palash's cousin Neeti Tak defended him, and wrote on her Instagram story, "Palash is going through a critical condition today, you all should not judge Palash as wrong without knowing the truth."

Palash Muchhal's Screenshots Go Viral

After Palash and Smriti's wedding got cancelled, screenshots shared on Reddit allegedly showed him flirting with a woman named Mary D’Costa. The chats show him inviting her for a swim, a spa outing and an early morning walk on Versova beach. The chats also mention him allegedly saying that his long-distance relationship 'sucks.'

Earlier, rumours were suggesting that Palash allegedly cheated with a dance choreographer, with names like Nandika Dwivedi and Gulnaaz circulating online. Both choreographers have publicly denied any involvement, asserting that the allegations are baseless.

As of now, neither Smriti nor Palash has reacted to the cheating allegations.