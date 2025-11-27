Palash Muchhal's Phone Number Gets Leaked As His Old Tweet Goes Viral Amid Wedding Controversy

Palash Muchhal / Smriti Mandhana | Instagram

Music composer and filmmaker Palash Muchhal has been embroiled in controversies after his wedding to cricketer Smriti Mandhana was postponed. Now, an old tweet of Palash has gone viral on social media in which his personal number has been leaked. In 2010, Palash featured as a child actor in Abhishek Bachchan and Deepika Padukone starrer Khelein Hum Jee Jaan Sey, and in 2011, he tweeted to Mahesh Bhatt that he wanted to work with him. In the tweet, he had mentioned his number.

Netizens have found the old tweet and are sharing it on X (Twitter). In the tweet, Palash wrote, "@MaheshNBhatt Hi sir am an actor..my recent film is "KHELEIN HUM JEE JAAN SEY" i just wanna work with u..sir my no. Is 8********1. Thanks (sic)." The tweet has been deleted now.

For Palash's privacy, we decided not to reveal the number. But the Truecaller app confirmed that it is the music composer's phone number.

Palash Muchhal In Khelein Hum Jee Jaan Sey

Palash was 15 years old when Khelein Hum Jee Jaan Sey was released. In the trailer, we get his small glimpse.

Left: Palash Muchhal |

In 2011, he had also replied to one of the tweets of Anupam Kher. Palash tweeted, "@AnupamPkher Hiiii sir..howz u..??? Remember me ?? Jhunku from ''khjjs'' we met at d premiere... (sic)."

Palash Muchhal-Smriti Mandhana Wedding Controversy

Palash and Smriti were going to get married on November 23, 2025. However, earlier it was reported that the wedding had been indefinitely postponed because of Smriti's father's ill health. But, later, Reddit users claimed that the wedding was cancelled as Palash was caught cheating on Smriti the night before their wedding. He was caught in a compromising position with a choreographer.

Soon, a girl named Mary D'Costa shared screenshots of her chat with Palash, in which he was flirting with her and asking her to meet him. Later, a Reddit post went viral in which a girl claimed that Palash had even contacted her to have a sex chat, but she ghosted him.

While there are a lot of speculations happening about Palash and Smriti's wedding, the two have not yet shared any statement about it.