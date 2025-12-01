 Tere Ishk Mein Vs Gustaakh Ishq Box Office Collection Day 3: Kriti Sanon Starrer Crosses ₹50 Crore, Vijay Varma's Film Underperforms
Kriti Sanon and Dhanush's Tere Ishk Mein opened strongly, crossing Rs 50 crore in three days, with collections of Rs 16 crore, Rs 17 crore, and Rs 18.75 crore. In contrast, Vijay Varma and Fatima Sana Shaikh's Gustaakh Ishq is struggling, earning just Rs 1.16 crore on Day 3 after Rs 0.50 crore on Day 1 and Rs 0.45 crore on Day 2.

Shefali FernandesUpdated: Monday, December 01, 2025, 09:04 AM IST
Kriti Sanon and Dhanush's film Tere Ishk Mein released on Friday, November 28, and has been performing well at the box office. Within just three days of its release, the romantic drama has already crossed the Rs 50-crore mark. The film clashed with Vijay Varma and Fatima Sana Shaikh's Gustaakh Ishq, which is struggling at the box office.

Tere Ishk Mein Box Office Collection Day 3

According to Sacnilk, Tere Ishk Mein earned a total of Rs 16 crore on Day 1 (Rs 15.25 crore in Hindi and Rs 0.75 crore in Tamil). On the second day, the film collected Rs 17 crore (Hindi: Rs 16.25 crore; Tamil: Rs 0.75 crore). On Day 3, it earned Rs 18.75 crore, taking its total collection to Rs 51.75 crore.

Gustaakh Ishq Box Office Collection Day 3

Vijay and Fatima's film seems to be struggling at the box office, facing tough competition from Tere Ishk Mein. On Day 3, it earned just Rs 1.16 crore, which is quite low compared to Kriti’s film.

On Day 1, the film earned Rs 0.50 crore; on Day 2, it collected Rs 0.45 crore; and on Day 3, it made Rs 0.21 crore.

Tere Ishk Mein Review

The Free Press Journal reviewer gave Tere Ishk Mein 2 stars and wrote, "For all those expecting Tere Ishk Mein to be another Raanjhanaa, then, you will be sorely disappointed. Even though the film is not that bad, still... watch Tere Ishk Mein.. only Tere Risk Mein!"

Gustaakh Ishq Review

Meanwhile, the FOJ reviewer gave Gustaakh Ishq 2.5 stars and wrote, "Those who enjoy 'sher-o-shayari' and the sheer talent of veteran actor Naseeruddin Shah ‘saahab’, this film is a must watch. The rest of the audience can watch it if you don't have any other to-do things on your bucket list. You won't regret your decision for sure."

