 Gustaakh Ishq X Review: Vijay Varma's 'Criminally Charming' Act & His Chemistry With Fatima Sana Shaikh Wins Hearts, Fans Call It 'Must-Watch'
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentGustaakh Ishq X Review: Vijay Varma's 'Criminally Charming' Act & His Chemistry With Fatima Sana Shaikh Wins Hearts, Fans Call It 'Must-Watch'

Gustaakh Ishq X Review: Vijay Varma's 'Criminally Charming' Act & His Chemistry With Fatima Sana Shaikh Wins Hearts, Fans Call It 'Must-Watch'

Gustaakh Ishq, starring Vijay Varma, Fatima Sana Shaikh, and Naseeruddin Shah, clashed with Aanand L. Rai's Tere Ishk Mein. While Tere Ishk Mein opened to poor reviews, Gustaakh Ishq is earning praise for Vijay and Fatima's chemistry. One fan called it 'poetry in motion,' while another called Vijay 'criminally charming' in his performance.

Shefali FernandesUpdated: Friday, November 28, 2025, 03:06 PM IST
article-image
Photo Via YouTube

Gustaakh Ishq, starring Vijay Varma, Fatima Sana Shaikh, and Naseeruddin Shah, among others, finally hit the theatres on Friday, which marks fashion designer Manish Malhotra's debut as a producer. The film clashed with Aanand L. Rai's Tere Ishk Mein on Friday, which features Kriti Sanon and Dhanush in the lead.

While Tere Ishk Mein has opened to disappointing reviews from fans, Gustaakh Ishq, on the other hand, has social media filled with praises, with several lauding Vijay's dialogue delivery, Vijay and Fatima's on-screen chemistry, and the music by Vishal Bhardwaj with lyrics by poet-lyricist Gulzar.

Read Also
Vijay Varma Recalls Fatima Sana Shaikh Getting A Seizure On Gustaakh Ishq Sets: 'Felt So Vulnerable...
article-image

Gustaakh Ishq X Review

After the movie was released in the cinemas, netizens on X (formerly Twitter) praised Gustaakh Ishq. A user wrote, "#GustaakhIshq is poetry in motion on the big screen. An outstanding performance by #FatimaSanaShaikh and #VijayVerma. Soulful music and lyrics by Gulzar and vishal bhardwaj. The evergreen #Naseeruddinshah it is compelling cinema."

FPJ Shorts
'People Lost Trust In EC After Bihar Polls': Gaurav Gogoi Demands Digital Voters List For Upcoming Polls - VIDEO
'People Lost Trust In EC After Bihar Polls': Gaurav Gogoi Demands Digital Voters List For Upcoming Polls - VIDEO
PDP Chief Mehbooba Mufti Slams Demolition Of Journalist’s House In Jammu, Says NC Blocking Bill Led To ‘Brutal Consequences’
PDP Chief Mehbooba Mufti Slams Demolition Of Journalist’s House In Jammu, Says NC Blocking Bill Led To ‘Brutal Consequences’
MCD Bypolls: CM Rekha Gupta Says BJP Getting Strong Public Support, Confident It Will Reflect In Results
MCD Bypolls: CM Rekha Gupta Says BJP Getting Strong Public Support, Confident It Will Reflect In Results
Private Equity & Venture Capital Investments In India Surge $5.3 Billion, Accelerate 9%, Driven By Tenfold Surge In Private Investments
Private Equity & Venture Capital Investments In India Surge $5.3 Billion, Accelerate 9%, Driven By Tenfold Surge In Private Investments

Another wrote, "Watched Gustaakh Ishq rn and #VijayVarma was criminally charming today… full rizz, full stare-game, full lover-boy energy.. Wahh."

While a third user said, "A heartbreakingly tender love story under @vibhupuri’s direction, @itsvijayvarma’s ache meets @fatimasanashaikh’s fearless heart in Gustaakh Ishq, with @manishmalhotra05 & @stage5production elevating the emotions. A Romance Made for theaters."

Check it out:

Free Press Journal's Review

The film is a masterclass in acting… by the master himself… the one and only Naseeruddin Shah. Despite not being the central character, the manner in which he holds the film is something only an actor of his stature and repute can manage to do! He is followed closely by Vijay Varma. With due respect to his approach towards his character, there are places where he does look struggling with his character. At the same time, he does not let the character go astray.

Then, there’s Fatima Sana Shaikh, who, at a few places, reminds you of a young and spunky Preity Zinta. Even though her role in the film cannot be termed as her career best, she tries to do full justice to her role. Sharib Hashmi is decent and manages to find his space under the sun.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'Every Film I Pick Feels Like A Gamble': Aamir Khan On Breaking Bollywood Norms

'Every Film I Pick Feels Like A Gamble': Aamir Khan On Breaking Bollywood Norms

Tere Ishk Mein Ending Explained: Did Shankar & Mukti Die In The End? Know What Happens In The Last...

Tere Ishk Mein Ending Explained: Did Shankar & Mukti Die In The End? Know What Happens In The Last...

Gustaakh Ishq X Review: Vijay Varma's 'Criminally Charming' Act & His Chemistry With Fatima Sana...

Gustaakh Ishq X Review: Vijay Varma's 'Criminally Charming' Act & His Chemistry With Fatima Sana...

OTT Releases This Week: From Stranger Things Season 5 To Kantara- Chapter 1, Check The List Of Films...

OTT Releases This Week: From Stranger Things Season 5 To Kantara- Chapter 1, Check The List Of Films...

Tere Ishk Mein X Review: Netizens DISAPPOINTED With Kriti Sanon-Dhanush's Film, Call It 'Cringe' &...

Tere Ishk Mein X Review: Netizens DISAPPOINTED With Kriti Sanon-Dhanush's Film, Call It 'Cringe' &...