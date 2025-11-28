Gustaakh Ishq X Review: Vijay Varma's 'Criminally Charming' Act & His Chemistry With Fatima Sana Shaikh Wins Hearts, Fans Call It 'Must-Watch'

Photo Via YouTube

Gustaakh Ishq, starring Vijay Varma, Fatima Sana Shaikh, and Naseeruddin Shah, among others, finally hit the theatres on Friday, which marks fashion designer Manish Malhotra's debut as a producer. The film clashed with Aanand L. Rai's Tere Ishk Mein on Friday, which features Kriti Sanon and Dhanush in the lead.

While Tere Ishk Mein has opened to disappointing reviews from fans, Gustaakh Ishq, on the other hand, has social media filled with praises, with several lauding Vijay's dialogue delivery, Vijay and Fatima's on-screen chemistry, and the music by Vishal Bhardwaj with lyrics by poet-lyricist Gulzar.

Gustaakh Ishq X Review

After the movie was released in the cinemas, netizens on X (formerly Twitter) praised Gustaakh Ishq. A user wrote, "#GustaakhIshq is poetry in motion on the big screen. An outstanding performance by #FatimaSanaShaikh and #VijayVerma. Soulful music and lyrics by Gulzar and vishal bhardwaj. The evergreen #Naseeruddinshah it is compelling cinema."

Another wrote, "Watched Gustaakh Ishq rn and #VijayVarma was criminally charming today… full rizz, full stare-game, full lover-boy energy.. Wahh."

While a third user said, "A heartbreakingly tender love story under @vibhupuri’s direction, @itsvijayvarma’s ache meets @fatimasanashaikh’s fearless heart in Gustaakh Ishq, with @manishmalhotra05 & @stage5production elevating the emotions. A Romance Made for theaters."

Check it out:

Free Press Journal's Review

The film is a masterclass in acting… by the master himself… the one and only Naseeruddin Shah. Despite not being the central character, the manner in which he holds the film is something only an actor of his stature and repute can manage to do! He is followed closely by Vijay Varma. With due respect to his approach towards his character, there are places where he does look struggling with his character. At the same time, he does not let the character go astray.

Then, there’s Fatima Sana Shaikh, who, at a few places, reminds you of a young and spunky Preity Zinta. Even though her role in the film cannot be termed as her career best, she tries to do full justice to her role. Sharib Hashmi is decent and manages to find his space under the sun.