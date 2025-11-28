CID 2 To Go Off-Air Next Month? Heartbroken Fans Say 'This Can’t Be True'

CID 2 | Instagram

Let us now wait for an official confirmation on CID 3 and whether the main cast will make a return once again or not. Has CID 3 already been confirmed? Amid low TRP reports, rumours began circulating that CID 2 might go off-air. According to reports, CID 2 is set to air its finale episode next month.

As per GossipsTv's report, CID 2 will go off air next next month. The reports claim that the much loved investigation drama is also set to have a Season 3. It is reported that CID 3 will be released soon. However, there is no report of its confirmation so far.

As the news surfaced online, a user commented, "Okkkk okkkkk!!!! you broke us (sic)." Another disheartened fan wrote, "This can’t be true .. the show is going on at with good script (sic)."

The decision to take CID 2 off-air reportedly came after its declining TRP. As per Mediafeed's report, CID 2 had around 0.8 TRP on November 2, 2025. Fans have their particular theory on CID 2's falling TRP. A user wrote on a Reddit thread with title "My Take on Why CID's TRPs Are Dropping" explaining, "One of the main reasons CID is losing its charm and the TRPs are constantly dipping is because the makers have turned the officers into immortal superheroes. Gone are the days when the show felt intense, real, and emotional. Now, no matter how dangerous the case is, no officer ever gets seriously injured, let alone dies. It’s like they’ve become invincible, and that takes away all the suspense and emotional connection (sic)."

Moreover, the another reason for CID 2's falling TRP could be the show's presence on OTT platforms. CID Season 2 is available to stream on Netflix, SonyLIV, and VI movies and TV.