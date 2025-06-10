 'Extremely Disappointed': Dr. Salunkhe Aka Narendra Gupta EXITS CID 2, Netizens Slam Makers For 'Ruining' The Show
'Extremely Disappointed': Dr. Salunkhe Aka Narendra Gupta EXITS CID 2, Netizens Slam Makers For 'Ruining' The Show

ACP Pradyuman (Shivaji Satam) made a return in CID 2 and revealed that there was a 'gaddar' (traitor) in the team. In a shocking twist, Dr. Salunkhe (Narendra Gupta) was named as a 'gaddar' and was shown being put behind bars, indicating the end of his journey. However, fans were left disappointed, with a user commenting, "Don't spoil the OG team" Another user called it, "A marketing strategy."

Shefali FernandesUpdated: Tuesday, June 10, 2025, 04:09 PM IST
article-image

CID 2, one of television's most iconic shows, returned to the small screen in December 2024, with its second season also premiering on Netflix from February 22, 2025. Recently, Shivaji Satam, aka ACP Pradyuman, made a dramatic comeback after the makers initially showed that his character had died, with ACP Ayushman (played by Parth Samthaan) introduced as his replacement. But just as viewers settled into the new dynamics, another bombshell dropped—Dr. Salunkhe, played by Narendra Gupta, is exiting the show.

In a shocking twist, the latest episode labelled him a gaddar (traitor) who betrayed the CID team. ACP Pradyuman, who returned, revealed that there was a 'gaddar' on the team, and Salunkhe was named the gaddar. Salunkhe admitted and stated that he felt sidelined as others took credit for the cases he helped solve. As a result, Dr. Salunkhe was shown being put behind bars—indicating the end of his journey.

Soon after, netizens expressed disappointment and slammed the makers for introducing the 'gaddar' angle in the show, questioning if Salunke's exit was yet another marketing strategy.

article-image

Check out how netizens reacted:

A user commented, "CID spoiling our childhood. Dr Salunkhe Gaddar?" While another said, "It's time to bring back the legendary Dr. Salunkhe to CID! The show isn't the same without his iconic one-liners, witty comebacks, and sharp forensics. #BringBackDrSalunkhe."

A third comment read, "Please bring back the character of Dr. Salunkhe as Forensics means Dr. Salunkhe. #BringDrSalunkheBack #CID2."

"Really ??? Again a marketing strategy? And even if not, why you people ruining our show, what nonsense all this yaa! If this was Narendra sir decision then his character Dr. Salunkhe deserves a dedicated episode & hearty farewell but as a traitor?? Seriously? Too disappointed," read another comment.

article-image

