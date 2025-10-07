 Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2, October 7 Written Update: Mitali Mocks Vrinda, Alters Her Engagement Invite & Blames Her
Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2, October 7 Written Update: Mitali Mocks Vrinda, Alters Her Engagement Invite & Blames Her

Mitali asks Vrinda to design the invitation for her engagement with Angad. Vrinda creates it, but cleverly, Mitali removes her own name and replaces it with Vrinda's. She does this just to annoy Vrinda. Later, she invites Vrinda and her fiancé Suhas to her engagement

In the latest episode of Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 (Tuesday, October 7), Pari calls Noina and insists that she attend Mihir's award ceremony. Noina agrees and says she will go. Pari then suggests that Mihir should wear a black suit for the event. Noina agrees and adds that she will also wear a black saree. Pari wants Noina to stay with Mihir the entire time and ensures that Tulsi does not accompany them.

Pari convinces Mihir to wear black, telling him that Noina will also be attending the award event. She adds that since Noina is Mihir's business partner, it will be beneficial for him to have her there. Tulsi is initially hesitant to attend, but Shobha persuades her and asks her to stay by Mihir's side.

Mihir says he will attend the function with Tulsi because he doesn't want people to start rumours if she is not seen there. Tulsi expresses that it might be awkward since they recently had an argument, but Shobha persuades her once again to go. Pari tries to convince Mihir not to go with Tulsi, but Ritik intervenes.

Mitali distributes sweets in the office to celebrate her engagement with Angad. She also tells Vrinda about it, but in a condescending way. Mitali mocks Vrinda, saying that she will never get a "prince charming" because she is boring.

Mitali asks Vrinda to design the invitation for her engagement with Angad. Vrinda creates it, but cleverly, Mitali removes her own name and replaces it with Vrinda's. She does this just to annoy Vrinda. Later, she invites Vrinda and her fiancé Suhas to her engagement.

Later, Mihir doesn't speak to Tulsi directly but drops a hint that she should wear the black saree.

