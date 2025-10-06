'He's Toxic, Manipulative': Netizens SLAM Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 Makers For Comparing Mihir To Lord Ram

The latest episode of Ektaa Kapoor's Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 has sparked outrage on social media. Viewers have slammed the makers for comparing Apar Upadhyay's character Mihir to Lord Ram in a recent Dussehra-themed track.

In the episode, Mihir returned home for the Dussehra havan after leaving following a heated argument with his wife, Tulsi, essayed by Smriti Irani. The scene that followed has stirred a controversy.

As Mihir entered the house, a shot showed him and Tulsi standing beside idols of Lord Ram and Goddess Sita, while a devotional song dedicated to Lord Ram played in the background. This visual parallel appeared to draw a comparison between Mihir–Tulsi and Ram–Sita, which didn't sit well with the audience.

Soon after the episode aired, social media was flooded with criticism. Many users called Mihir’s character "toxic" and "manipulative," and expressed disappointment over the makers' decision to glorify him by equating him to Lord Ram.

One user wrote, "Seriously don’t know what kind of selective memory people have.. Mihir is one of the most toxic manipulative characters ever written and they still glorify him like he’s some divine soul? Please...This man has zero self-control zero respect and a whole lot of ego.. Comparing him with Lord Ram isn’t just wrong it’s an insult to Lord Ram’s values.. They should stop romanticising this shit character."

"I used to hate it when Mihir and Tulsi were called the Ram and Sita jodi. Mihir is nothing like Ram, he is one of the most toxic MLs ever," wrote another user.

"How did everyone just forget that this man literally had an affair and a whole child with another woman?? Like, in what universe does that make him an ideal husband? Someone please explain. Why did Tulsi even stay with him after all that? This man would doubt his own wife, but believe any random person who sheds a single fake tear," criticised another user.

Another comment under a Reddit post read, "Peak Patriarchy... Bhala bura hai...jaisa bhi hai...mera pati mera devta hai."

"Mihir is modern day Ravan if anything," another user wrote.

Meanwhile, Sunday's (October 5) episode of Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 showed Tulsi talking to Mihir, who is still upset with her, asking how he plans to financially settle her, leaving her confused, as she assumed she was settled years ago after marriage.

Tulsi breaks down, asking Mihir to end the fight and saying that her giving testimony in court against Pari should not prolong their disagreement. Mihir disagrees, stating that her actions against Pari are unacceptable and that not much is left between them. He tells Tulsi that their relationship, once strong, now has no scope left and that he will live in another room from now on, not with her.