 Khushbu Sundar Slams Troll Mocking Her Educational Qualification & Accusing Her Of Using ChatGPT For Sarcastic Posts
The troll had reacted to a post in which Khushbu Sundar indirectly took a dig at Congress MP Karti Chidambaram. Her X post came after Chidambaram said that the actress-turned-politician should provide evidence which shows that the stampede in Karur, during Vijay's rally, was "planned" and "created"

Ria SharmaUpdated: Monday, October 06, 2025, 07:25 PM IST
article-image

Actress-turned-politician Khushbu Sundar gave a befitting reply to troll who questioned her intelligence and accused her of using ChatGPT for her latest political post on X.

It all started after Sundar criticised Congress MP Karti Chidambaram. Reacting to her post, the troll mocked her educational qualification. "Do really know sarcastic tweets or using chatgpt to frame this lol (laughter emoji) we know your 8th grade," the troll wrote.

The actress-politician was in no mood to ignore the comment. She replied, "Intelligence is not about your academic report card results. Intelligence is about what life teaches you. Even a great Statesman like #Kamarajar couldn't continue his education beyond 4th grade brother. So relax, I don't need chatgpt to voice my thoughts."

The troll had reacted to a post in which Sundar indirectly took a dig at Karti Chidambaram.

After Chidambaram said that Sundar should provide evidence which shows that the stampede in Karur, during Vijay's rally, was planned, she had posted, "When this MP thriving on his father's name, gives me an advice in what I should do, when I have not even named the CONgress, but raised questions to DMK and asked CM @mkstalin to answer the unanswered questions of the people of Karur, I would appreciate if this CONgress MP could confirm if he is the spokesperson of DMK and whether he is drawing a salary to speak on their behalf."

Days after the stampede at Vijay's rally in Karur, Tamil Nadu, which claimed 41 lives, Sundar termed the incident as “planned” and “created.” She also criticised Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin and the ruling DMK for allegedly failing to provide adequate space for the rally.

“The entire people of Tamil Nadu believe that there was complete negligence. It seems like it was a created calamity because DMK knew the kind of crowd Vijay was going to garner – despite this, they did not give him a proper space to conduct the rally. MK Stalin is in a mute mode now and not answering questions. 41 people died. He should speak now; someone needs to unmute him,” Sundar reportedly said.

The stampede occurred on September 27 during Vijay’s rally in Karur, leaving 41 people dead and injuring at least 60 others. The tragedy sparked outrage and raised questions about crowd management and safety at political events in the state.

