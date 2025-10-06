'Heera Hai Heera': Ranbir Kapoor Helps A Wheelchair-Bound Lady At Delhi Airport; Fans Can't Stop Praising Him

Ranbir Kapoor, on Saturday, flew down to Delhi, and his videos with Deepika Padukone from Mumbai and Delhi airport went viral. Everyone started talking about how cordial the two actors are despite being in a relationship earlier and later breaking up. Meanwhile, amid these viral videos of Ranbir-Deepika, an X (Twitter) post of a lady named Srubabati Goswami has grabbed everyone's attention.

On Sunday, Goswami, who is in a wheelchair due to a fracture, shared a picture from Delhi airport and revealed that she received unexpected help from Ranbir. She tweeted, "Traveling alone after the fracture @T3 . The wheelchair system worked very well. Thanks to airlines staff and wheelchair attendants and unexpected help from Ranbir Kapoor whom I met near the security checkin point. Thanks @ImRkOfficial for your kind gesture (sic)."

Traveling alone after the fracture @T3. The wheelchair system worked very well. Thanks to airlines staff and wheelchair attendants and unexpected help from Ranbir Kapoor whom I met near the security checkin point. Thanks @ImRkOfficial for your kind gesture. pic.twitter.com/KpdUVJQ76p — Srubabati Goswami (@srubabati) October 5, 2025

Fans Praise Ranbir Kapoor

Fans of Ranbir are praising him a lot for his sweet gesture. A netizen tweeted, "#RanbirKapoor's good nature makes him the right choice for Lord Ram in #Ramayana. What he ate 15 years back hardly matters. This does. Almost everybody from the film industry or otherwise talks about his kindness & humble nature. Hopefully the trolls will realize this about him (sic)."

Another X user wrote, "Agar Ranbir ka PR hota sach mein, to ye baate logo ko PR articles se pata chalti instead of the person itself. Heera hai Heera (sic)." One more X user wrote, "Trust RK if u need help at airports. Some lady had posted about him helping her ,when she was struggling with her luggage and her 6 month old baby ,sometime in 2017 (sic)." Check out the tweets below...

Ranbir Kapoor Upcoming Movies

Ranbir has films like Love & War, Ramayana Part 1 and Part 2, and Animal Park lined up. Love & War, which also stars Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal, is slated to release in March next year, and Ramayana Part 1 will release on Diwali 2026.