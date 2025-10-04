 'Laut Aao Screen Pe Saath Mein': Ranbir Kapoor & Deepika Padukone's Hugging Video Goes Viral; Netizens Want Them To Do A Film Together
On Saturday morning, Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone were spotted at the airport. They were flying to Delhi, and their videos have gone viral on social media. Netizens are very happy to see them together, and they want both actors to do a film together soon. Read on to know more...

Murtuza IqbalUpdated: Saturday, October 04, 2025, 04:12 PM IST
On Saturday morning, Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone were spotted at the airport. Deepika was already inside the airport, and Ranbir was getting his ticket checked, but after spotting her, the actor waved at her. He went inside and sat with the actress in the same buggy and hugged her.

Ranbir and Deepika flew together to Delhi, and even there, before sitting into their respective cars, the two hugged each other. Their videos have gone viral on social media.

Netizens Want Ranbir Kapoor & Deepika Padukone To Do A Film Together

Well, netizens are very happy to see their favourite onscreen jodi together, and they want them to do a movie soon. A Reddit user wrote, "Laut aao screen pe saath main Bunny Naina (sic)."

Another netizen wrote, "Baiju bawra with them please (sic)." One more Reddit user wrote, "Cute cute. Issi ride pe ek film pakki karlo dono (sic)." Check out the comments below...

Ranbir Kapoor-Deepika Padukone Movies

Ranbir and Deepika have worked together in movies like Bachna Ae Haseeno, Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, and Tamasha. Their onscreen chemistry was loved by one and all.

For the uninitiated, the two actors were in a relationship earlier. But they broke up, and now Ranbir is married to Alia Bhatt, and Deepika is married to Ranveer Singh. Interestingly, they both have a daughter with their respective partners.

Even after the breakup, Ranbir and Deepika have been very cordial with each other. In fact, they starred together in Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani and Tamasha after their breakup.

Well, let's wait and watch whether we will get to see the two actors in a movie soon or not.

Ranbir Kapoor-Deepika Padukone Upcoming Movies

Ranbir has films like Love & War, Ramayana Part 1 and Part 2, and Animal Park lined up. Love & War, which also stars Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal, is slated to release in March next year, and Ramayana Part 1 will release on Diwali 2026.

Meanwhile, Deepika has Atlee's next with Allu Arjun, and King with Shah Rukh Khan in her kitty.

