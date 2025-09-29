 'Animal Park Should Start In...': Ranbir Kapoor Shares Major Update About Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Directorial
On Sunday, while interacting with his fans during an Instagram live, Ranbir Kapoor, shared a major update about Animal Park. He revealed that the shooting to Animal's sequel will start in 2027, he and Sandeep Reddy Vanga are discussing ideas.

Murtuza IqbalUpdated: Monday, September 29, 2025, 05:22 PM IST
article-image
Instagram: Ranbir Kapoor

Apart from Ramayana, one film of Ranbir Kapoor that everyone is waiting for is Animal Park, the sequel to his 2023 release, Animal. The movie, which was directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, was a blockbuster at the box office, and it ended with a cliffhanger. On Sunday, September 28, 2025, Ranbir celebrated his 43rd birthday. While he is not on Instagram, he came live through his brand's account and interacted with fans.

During the Insta live, when a fan asked, "Animal Park kab aarahi hai?" Ranbir replied, "Animal Park should start in 2027. Sandeep has been interacting with me on the idea and the music and the characters and it's just crazy. And I just can't wait to be on set.”

Netizens React To Animal Park Update

Well, netizens have given some mixed reactions to the Animal Park update. A Reddit user wrote, "It will not happen till both parts of Ramayana are in news and released. No studio wants their Ram to be spoken about as animal park butcher character (sic)."

A Reddit user with the name Sandeep Reddy Vanga replied to the video, "You're not supposed to disclose it out loud Ranbir (sic)." Well, we wonder if it is actually the filmmaker or just a parody account.

One more netizen commented, "For the longest time, I thought the name Animal Park was fanmade/meme. Can't believe they are going to name a movie this (sic)." Check out the comments below...

Ranbir Kapoor Upcoming Movies

Ranbir will next be seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Love & War which also stars Vicky Kaushal and Alia Bhatt. The movie is slated to release in March next year, and currently it is in production.

He also has Ramayana lined up, which will hit the big screens in two parts. The first instalment of the film will release on Diwali next year, and the part 2 will hit the big screens on Diwali 2027. Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, it also stars Sai Pallavi, Yash, and Sunny Deol in the lead roles.

According to reports, Ranbir will also be seen in Dhoom 4, but the film is not yet officially announced.

