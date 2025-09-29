'Raha Promised She'll Give Me 43 Kisses': Ranbir Kapoor Reveals How He Celebrated His Birthday With Daughter & Alia Bhatt - VIDEO

Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor turned 43 on Sunday (September 28). On his special day, he conducted an Instagram live to interact with his fans and followers from the official account of his brand ARKS. During the conversation, he opened up about how his actress-wife Alia Bhatt and daughter Raha made his birthday special.

Revealing details about his birthday celebration, Ranbir said, "Well, it's been great. Spent the entire day with Alia and Raha and just did nothing. Raha made me a promise that she will give me 43 kisses, so I got that and she made me a beautiful card, which really moved me."

"So yeah, it's been a perfect birthday, and specially now doing this live just makes this like sone pe suhaga," the actor added.

To make his day even more special, Alia shared an adorable picture with Ranbir on Instagram and wrote, "Happy birthday our whole and soul ♥️🌈✨" She also shared a picture of the special card Raha made for Ranbir.

"Happy birthday best Papa in the world," the text on the hand-made card read.

Ranbir also celebrated his birthday with the media and fans by cutting a cake outside his Mumbai residence. The videos of the same have gone viral on social media. The actor looked handsome in a red t-shirt and blue jeans.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ranbir has films like Love & War, Ramayana Part 1 and Part 2, and Animal Park lined up. Love & War, which is being directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, also stars Vicky Kaushal and Alia in the lead roles. The movie is slated to release in March next year, and currently it is in production.

Meanwhile, Ramayana Part 1 will release on Diwali 2026. Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, it also stars Sai Pallavi, Yash, and Sunny Deol among others.

According to several media reports, Ranbir will also be seen in Dhoom 4, but the film is not yet officially announced.