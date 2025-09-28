'Building Mein Allow Nahi Karenge': Ranbir Kapoor Requests Paparazzi Not To Come Inside His Residential Complex During Birthday Celebrations - Watch Video

Instagram

Ranbir Kapoor, on Sunday, September 28, 2025, celebrated his 43rd birthday. He cut the cake in the presence of the media and his fans, but a video has gone viral on social media in which he is requesting the paparazzi not to come inside his residential complex, as it is not allowed.

While a paparazzo is trying to explain him to open the gates and let the media come inside, Ranbir tells him, "Yaar building mein allow nahi karenge. Arre mere ko meri bulding mein..."

After talking to the paparazzi, Ranbir goes inside, and while he is going, the paparazzi shouts, "RK it is a request."

Well, the videos of Ranbir cutting the cake and meeting his fans have gone viral on social media. Check out the videos below...

Ranbir Kapoor Upcoming Movies

Ranbir Kapoor has multiple films lined up. He will next be seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Love & War which also stars Vicky Kaushal and Alia Bhatt. The movie is slated to release in March next year, and currently it is in production.

Meanwhile, Ranbir is also busy with the shooting of Ramayana. The first instalment of the film will release on Diwali next year, and the part 2 will hit the big screens on Diwali 2027. Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, it also stars Sai Pallavi, Yash, and Sunny Deol in the lead roles. The first glimpse of the movie was released a couple of months ago, and it had received a fantastic response.

Reportedly, Ranbir will also be seen in Dhoom 4, but the film is not yet officially announced. And of course, everyone is eagerly waiting for Animal part titled Animal Park. Clearly, Ranbir has a great line up.