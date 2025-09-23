 'You Have Problem With Me?': Abhinav Kashyap Reveals Katrina Kaif Confronted Him After He Denied Ranbir Kapoor's Wish To...
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainment'You Have Problem With Me?': Abhinav Kashyap Reveals Katrina Kaif Confronted Him After He Denied Ranbir Kapoor's Wish To...

'You Have Problem With Me?': Abhinav Kashyap Reveals Katrina Kaif Confronted Him After He Denied Ranbir Kapoor's Wish To...

Director Abhinav Kashyap revealed that Ranbir Kapoor urged him to cast Katrina Kaif in Besharam, but he declined. Katrina once confronted him, asking, "You have a problem with me?" Kashyap said he had none. He shared that several actresses, including Taapsee Pannu, Swara Bhasker, Tamannaah Bhatia, and Parineeti Chopra, had auditioned for the female lead.

Shefali FernandesUpdated: Tuesday, September 23, 2025, 02:34 PM IST
article-image

Director Abhinav Kashyap recently revealed that Ranbir Kapoor had repeatedly requested him to cast his then-girlfriend, Katrina Kaif, in his 2013 directorial Besharam. However, Kashyap declined, stating that he wanted a Punjaban from Delhi for the role and that Katrina needed to work on her accent. The role ultimately went to Pallavi Sharda.

Abhinav Kashyap Reveals Katrina Kaif Confronted Him

Speaking to Bollywood Thikana, Abhinav revealed that several actresses had auditioned for Besharam, including Taapsee Pannu, Swara Bhasker, Tamannaah Bhatia, and Parineeti Chopra. He added that he had no issues with Katrina, describing her as a great person and a talented actress. Kashyap also mentioned that the CEO of Viacom had said Katrina wanted to do the film, and he conveyed the same message to him that he had told Ranbir.

"Katrina once came and met me also. I was recording a song at Yash Raj, and she came up to me and said, ‘You have a problem with me?’ I said I have no problems. I told her the day I have a script that requires an NRI character, I would come to her first," he said.

FPJ Shorts
Did Samantha Ruth Prabhu FINALLY Confirm Relationship With Raj Nidimoru? Duo Spotted Together After Workout Session In Mumbai—VIDEO
Did Samantha Ruth Prabhu FINALLY Confirm Relationship With Raj Nidimoru? Duo Spotted Together After Workout Session In Mumbai—VIDEO
CBIC Mechanism To Set Monetary Limit For Issuing GST Demand Notices, Curbing Frivolous Claims
CBIC Mechanism To Set Monetary Limit For Issuing GST Demand Notices, Curbing Frivolous Claims
'Mera Umar Nahi Hai Yeh Sabka..': Mumbai Landlord Shows Adult Film Collection To Female Tenant, She Asks Reddit 'What Should I Do?'
'Mera Umar Nahi Hai Yeh Sabka..': Mumbai Landlord Shows Adult Film Collection To Female Tenant, She Asks Reddit 'What Should I Do?'
'A Very Serious Threat': Donald Trump Mocks Venezuelan Military With Video Of Obese Woman Running With Rifle
'A Very Serious Threat': Donald Trump Mocks Venezuelan Military With Video Of Obese Woman Running With Rifle
Read Also
'Still Called Cheater': Ranbir Kapoor Opens Up On 'Casanova' Image After Dating Deepika Padukone,...
article-image

Ranbir Kapoor Uncomfortable Working With Sonakshi Sinha

Abhinav said that he wanted to cast Sonakshi Sinha in Besharam, after working with her in Dabangg, but Ranbir did not want to work with her as he was uncomfortable with her.

Abhinav Kashyap On Casting Pallavi Sharda

The filmmaker said that he auditioned Pallavi, and everyone, including Ranbir and his parents, Neetu Kapoor and Rishi Kapoor, liked her. He added that Pallavi was selected purely on merit, but the film industry did not approve. Abhinav explained that Pallavi had previously done a small role in My Name is Khan, and the industry couldn’t tolerate a supporting actor being chosen for a lead role in a major project over many others.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Did Samantha Ruth Prabhu FINALLY Confirm Relationship With Raj Nidimoru? Duo Spotted Together After...

Did Samantha Ruth Prabhu FINALLY Confirm Relationship With Raj Nidimoru? Duo Spotted Together After...

Actors Dulquer Salmaan, Prithviraj Sukumaran's Houses Raided By Customs Officials In Luxury Vehicle...

Actors Dulquer Salmaan, Prithviraj Sukumaran's Houses Raided By Customs Officials In Luxury Vehicle...

'You Have Problem With Me?': Abhinav Kashyap Reveals Katrina Kaif Confronted Him After He Denied...

'You Have Problem With Me?': Abhinav Kashyap Reveals Katrina Kaif Confronted Him After He Denied...

Slow Horses Season 5 OTT Release Date: When & Where To Watch Gary Oldman & Kristin Scott Thomas'...

Slow Horses Season 5 OTT Release Date: When & Where To Watch Gary Oldman & Kristin Scott Thomas'...

Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif Announce Pregnancy: Kareena Kapoor Khan, Varun Dhawan, Janhvi Kapoor &...

Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif Announce Pregnancy: Kareena Kapoor Khan, Varun Dhawan, Janhvi Kapoor &...