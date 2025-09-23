'You Have Problem With Me?': Abhinav Kashyap Reveals Katrina Kaif Confronted Him After He Denied Ranbir Kapoor's Wish To...

Director Abhinav Kashyap recently revealed that Ranbir Kapoor had repeatedly requested him to cast his then-girlfriend, Katrina Kaif, in his 2013 directorial Besharam. However, Kashyap declined, stating that he wanted a Punjaban from Delhi for the role and that Katrina needed to work on her accent. The role ultimately went to Pallavi Sharda.

Abhinav Kashyap Reveals Katrina Kaif Confronted Him

Speaking to Bollywood Thikana, Abhinav revealed that several actresses had auditioned for Besharam, including Taapsee Pannu, Swara Bhasker, Tamannaah Bhatia, and Parineeti Chopra. He added that he had no issues with Katrina, describing her as a great person and a talented actress. Kashyap also mentioned that the CEO of Viacom had said Katrina wanted to do the film, and he conveyed the same message to him that he had told Ranbir.

"Katrina once came and met me also. I was recording a song at Yash Raj, and she came up to me and said, ‘You have a problem with me?’ I said I have no problems. I told her the day I have a script that requires an NRI character, I would come to her first," he said.

Ranbir Kapoor Uncomfortable Working With Sonakshi Sinha

Abhinav said that he wanted to cast Sonakshi Sinha in Besharam, after working with her in Dabangg, but Ranbir did not want to work with her as he was uncomfortable with her.

Abhinav Kashyap On Casting Pallavi Sharda

The filmmaker said that he auditioned Pallavi, and everyone, including Ranbir and his parents, Neetu Kapoor and Rishi Kapoor, liked her. He added that Pallavi was selected purely on merit, but the film industry did not approve. Abhinav explained that Pallavi had previously done a small role in My Name is Khan, and the industry couldn’t tolerate a supporting actor being chosen for a lead role in a major project over many others.