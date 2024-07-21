'Still Called Cheater': Ranbir Kapoor Opens Up On 'Casanova' Image After Dating Deepika Padukone, Katrina Kaif

Bollywood star Ranbir Kapoor recently opened up on being in relationships with Deepika Padukone and Katrina Kaif, and how parting ways with them hampered his image. He stated that people still call him a cheater and that he was given the tag of a 'casanova' due to the failed relationships.

During his appearance on Nikhil Kamath's podcast, Ranbir stated how he carried the labels for most of his career, and even today, he has to bear the brunt of his failed relationships.

"I dated two very successful actresses and that just became my identity that he is a casanova. I was labelled cheater for a very large part of my life and still, I am."

When Kamath asked if it bothered him or that he doesn't care about it, Ranbir can be seen just smiling it off.

During the podcast, the Rockstar actor also revealed that he has sought therapy at one point in his life, but it didn't quite help him as he is scared of 'opening up'. "I have tried therapy. I have nothing against therapy, it’s just that I have to open myself up and I’m very scared of opening up," he said.

Ranbir and Deepika's romance is probably one of the most talked about relationships in B-Town, and till date, ardent fans of the couple rejoice on seeing them sharing the screen. They reportedly fell in love during the shoot of Bachna Ae Haseeno in 2008, and the actress even got his name tattooed on her back.

However, Ranbir reportedly cheated on her with Katrina, and they broke up in 2009. Ranbir and Katrina then dated from 2010 to 2016, and just when rumours were around the corner that the two will tie the knot soon, they parted ways, and on a rather ugly note.

Ranbir eventually got married to Alia Bhatt in 2022 after dating for five years. The two have a little daughter named Raha Kapoor.