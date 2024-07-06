Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor Groove To Show Me The Thumka At Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's Sangeet; INSIDE Video Goes Viral

Bollywood couple Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor set the stage on fire with their power-packed performance at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding festivity in Mumbai on July 5. In the videos doing the rounds on social media platforms, the couple is seen grooving to Ranbir and Shraddha Kapoor's Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar song Show Me The Thumka on stage.

The song had topped the charts when the film released in December 2023 and fans were all praises for Shraddha and Ranbir's moves. Now, Alia too has performed exceptionally well to the song.

Check out the video here:

Alia and Ranbir twinned in black outfits for the sangeet ceremony. While the actress looked gorgeous in a black lehenga and sleeveless blouse, Ranbir opted for a bandh gala suit.

Alia's sister Shaheen and actor Aditya Roy Kapur also joined the couple while posing for paparazzi before the event. All four of them flashed their million-dollar smiles on the red carpet.

Meanwhile, singer Justin Bieber performed at the sangeet ceremony and Bollywood celebrities like Salman Khan, Janhvi Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor and Ranveer Singh also set the stage on fire with their electrifying performances.

Other celebs who attended the event are Sisharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani, Madhuri Dixit, Deepika Padukone, Shahid Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, Atlee, Khushi Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal, Sara Ali Khan, Rakul Preet Singh, Jackky Bhagnani, Ameesha Patel and others. Several cricketers and politicians also graced the event.

As part of Anant and Radhika's wedding celebrations, Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani recently organised a mass wedding for the underprivileged on July 2.

On July 3, they organised a Mameru ceremony - a Gujarati wedding tradition where the maternal uncle of the bride-to-be visits her with sweets and gifts.

The main wedding ceremonies will commence on Friday, July 12, with the auspicious Shubh Vivah. It will continue on Saturday, July 13, with Shubh Aashirwad. The final event, Mangal Utsav or the wedding reception, is scheduled for Sunday, July 14.