Justin Bieber Sets Stage On Fire With Electrifying Performance At Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's Sangeet, Grooves With Orry (VIDEOS)

Pop sensation Justin Bieber set the stage on fire with his electrifying performance at the sangeet ceremony of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant in Mumbai on Friday night (July 5). Several videos of the singer performing to his most famous songs like Baby, Sorry, Love Yourself, Peaches, Where Are U Now, and No Brainer, have surfaced on social media.

In one of the videos, Bieber can also be seen grooving with Orry aka Orhan Awatramani on stage. Another video, shared by a paparazzo on Instagram, shows Bieber singing Baby as the guests enjoyed, vibed and grooved along with him.

Fans were all praises for Justin's performance at the event. Reacting to his video, a user wrote, "Mukesh Ambani got RIHANNA and JUSTIN BIEBER, who hadn't performed in years, to sing at his pre-wedding event. And you still say that money can't buy happiness? I doubt that."

Another commented, "Maan they are so lucky to witnessed bieber magic."

"An event filled with Hollywood's finest," read another comment.

A fan wrote, "Justin Bieber performing so many of his beautiful songs. Treat to the ears."

The sangeet ceremony was a star-studded affair. Bollywood celebrities like Deepika Padukone, Vicky Kaushal, Salman Khan, Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani, Janhvi Kapoor, Shahid Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, Aditya Roy Kapur, Vidya Balan, Shehnaaz Gill, and others graced the event.

Hours after performing at the event, Bieber was spotted at Mumbai's Kalina airport as he headed back to the US. Reportedly, the singer charged Rs 83 crore for his performance at the event. Bieber returned to India after seven long years. For those unversed, he had announced a concert in India in 2022, however, it was later cancelled as his health had taken a hit.

Anant and Radhika are all set to tie the knot in a traditional and star-studded affair on July 12 in Mumbai.