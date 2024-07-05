Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant Sangeet: Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor, Salman Khan Steal The Show In Black

By: Shefali Fernandes | July 05, 2024
Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's sangeet ceremony is taking place at the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre today (July 5, 2024) ahead of their wedding.
Photo Via Varinder Chawla
Alia Bhatt stunned in a black and golden embroidered lehenga. The actress styled her hair in loose curls with a side partition.
Alia Bhatt was accompanied by her husband Ranbir Kapoor, Aditya Roy Kapur and her sister Shaheen Bhatt.
Ananya Panday sizzled in a shimmery silver saree which featured a strapless blouse.
Sara Ali Khan donned a golden lehenga which featured a fishtail-styled skirt. She kept her hair in a sleek bun.
Vidya Balan stunned in a floral ethnic set as she arrived with her husband Siddharth Roy Kapur.
Khushi Kapoor wore a pink saree which she paired it with an off-shoulder blouse.
Shanaya Kapoor looked like a mermaid in a lehenga.
Khushi Kapoor's rumoured boyfriend, actor Vedang Raina looked dapper in a kurta.
Ameesha Patel looked stunning in a white lehenga.
Madhuri Dixit looked like a diva in a golden sheer saree as she arrived with her husband, Shriram Madhav Nene.
Arjun Kapoor donned a black kurta. Anshula Kapoor, on the other hand, wore a blue suit.
Riteish Dekhmukh looked dapper in a white floral kurta. His wife, Genelia Deshmukh wore an anarkali-styled suit.
Brahmastra director Ayan Mukerji wore a black kurta at the sangeet ceremony.
Social media star Orry gave a Gen-Z twist to his traditional outfit.
Palak Tiwari looked gorgeous in a printed lehenga.
Sonali Bendra and Goldie Behl gave major couple goals at Anant and Radhika's sangeet ceremony.
Disha Patani flaunted her stunning curves in a golden saree.
Mouni Rou donned a printed brown sheer saree at the sangeet ceremony in Mumbai.
Thanks For Reading!