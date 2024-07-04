Janhvi Kapoor, Ananya Panday & Other Stars Go Red Hot Blazing At Kill Premiere

By: Sachin T | July 04, 2024
The makers of Kill hosted glitzy premiere of the film in the city on Wednesday night, and the lead stars Lakshya and Raghav Juyal looked dapper as they turned up on the red carpet
Photos by Varinder Chawla
Producer Karan Johar added oomph to the carpet in a red leather jacket
Being true to the theme of the night, Janhvi Kapoor looked ravishing in a red bodycon suit dress
Varun Dhawan kept it casual in a classic white tee and jeans, and added a dash of glamour with a black leather jacket
Ananya Panday exuded girl-next-door in a little red bodycon dress and matching stilettos
Desi munda Vicky Kaushal sent hearts racing as he aced an all-black look
Aditya Roy Kapur looked dapper in a grey shirt and black pants, and the rare formal look sure did win hearts!
Kill actress Tanya Maniktala looked beautiful in a red mini dress with a matching blazer
Khushi Kapoor channelled her inner Betty Cooper in a collared bodycon dress with minimal accessories
Vedang Raina;s all-black look made everyone skip a beat and the young heartthrob made sure to top it with a charming smile
Ibrahim Ali Khan went for a jeans and blazer casual look, but made sure to a add just a hint of red to his fit to stay true to the theme
Rakul Preet Singh looked gorgeous in a red off-shoulder dress and her husband Jackky Bhagnani complimented her in a black suit
Angad Bedi and Neha Dhupia twinned in red at the premiere of Kill
Sonam Bajwa wore a satin ankle-length dress with sheer black sleeves