Anupamaa Written Update, December 19: Rajni Left In Panic As Legal Papers Burn

Anupamaa | Star Plus

Anupamaa Written Update, December 19: Today's episode of Anupamaa begins with Rajni and Anupama discussing Bharti and Varun's marriage. Anupama confirms that they are ready to proceed with the wedding. She also informs Rajni about Bharti's past and mentions that all Bharti wants is a loving family.

On the other hand, Ansh and Baa's homemade brand records a rise in sales. Meanwhile, the Shah family is seen celebrating the news of Bharti's marriage and believes that Anupama will invite them as well.

Anupama asks the people in the chawl to sign the document sent by Rajni. They sign it without reading it, trusting that anything given by Anupama must be correct. Anupama records everyone while they sign the file. However, later, Jaspreet informs Anupama that the file has been burnt due to a short circuit in the house where it was kept. This leaves Anupama panicked, as she had promised Rajni that the document had been signed.

Meanwhile, Ishani arrives on the set with her luggage. However, none of the crew members helped her carry her bags, despite her being an actress. In contrast, her friend, who arrives in a car, receives instant help from everyone. Her friend explains that in the industry, one gets better treatment only if they arrive in a car and dresses like a wealthy person. She further reveals that the rent for her car is Rs. 1 lakh per month.

Upon learning about the file being burnt in the fire mishap, Rajni loses her temper and sends another document for signatures. When Anupama informs the chawl residents about this, Jaspreet says it is unnecessary, as they authorize Anupama to sign the papers on their behalf. She thanks everyone and agrees to sign the document.

While discussing the marriage plans and how they intend to gain votes through Varun's marriage and redevelopment funds from Purvichaya Chawl, Rajni remembers that her daughter has not spoken to her for the past five months. The promo then shows Rajni gifting gold jewellery to Bharti. Seeing this, Ishani gets the idea of stealing it. Will her plan succeed? Let’s wait for the upcoming episode to find out.