Drishyam 2 Director Abhishek Pathak, Shivaleeka Oberoi Announce Pregnancy 2 Years After Marriage: 'Tiny Blessing Is Joining Our Universe'

Drishyam 2 director Abhishek Pathak and his wife, actress Shivaleeka Oberoi, have announced that they are expecting their first child, two years after tying the knot. The couple got married in February 2023 in Goa, having first met in 2020 on the sets of Khuda Haafiz, a film that Abhishek produced and Shivaleeka starred in.

Abhishek Pathak, Shivaleeka Oberoi Announce Pregnancy

On Friday, December 19, they shared the happy news on their Instagram handles with an adorable joint post. In one photo, Shivaleeka, dressed in a red outfit, held tiny baby socks while Abhishek, in a black shirt, embraced her in front of a Christmas tree. Another photo showed the couple holding a Christmas ornament with the message "Baby Pathak Arriving 2026" on the tree, their faces not visible in the shot.

Sharing the news, the duo wrote, "Our love story has found it’s sweetest verse — a tiny blessing is joining our universe."

Celebs React

Rakul Preet Singh commented, "Oh wowwww congrats." Ishita Dutta and Esha Gupta dropped red heart emojis. Sharib Hashmi wrote, "Many many congratulations aap dono ko."

Abhishek Pathak, Shivaleeka Oberoi Proposal

The couple had a dreamy proposal in Turkey, where Abhishek popped the question to Shivaleeka under the hot hair balloons.

Sharing the wedding photos, they shared a quote by French novelist-writer Anais Nin that read, "You don’t find love, it finds you. It’s got a lot to do with destiny, fate and what’s written in the stars."

"Last evening 9th Feb 2023, surrounded by our loved ones, we got married in a place where our relationship bloomed. This will forever be the most magical moment of our life! With our hearts full of love and so many memories, we can’t wait to build even more special ones and begin this new journey together. Seeking your love & blessings," they wrote.