 'Mujhe Laga Ladki Hogi': Isha Malviya, Tejasswi Prakash, Debina Bonnerjee & Others React To Bharti Singh Giving Birth To Second Son- Watch Video
Bharti Singh and Harsh Limbachiyaa have welcomed their second baby boy, leaving Laughter Chefs Season 3 star Isha Malviya in shock upon hearing the news. Initially doubtful, Isha later expressed excitement but joked about expecting a girl since she was wearing pink.

Anamika BhartiUpdated: Friday, December 19, 2025, 12:54 PM IST
Bharti Singh and Harsh Limbachiyaa | Instagram

It appears that not everyone is aware that Bharti Singh and Harsh Limbachiyaa have welcomed their second baby boy. Laughter Chefs Season 3 star Isha Malviya recently reacted with shock when paparazzi informed her about the news.

As the paparazzi told Isha, "Bharti ji ko ladka hua hai (Bharti has welcomed a baby boy)", she replied with a shocked reaction, saying "Hein", as seen in a video shared by Viral Bhayani. She then asked, "Baby ho gayi uski (sic)." Isha initially refused to believe the statement and questioned it again, saying, "Nahi...ho gayi kya?" After realising that the paparazzi might be telling the truth, Isha reacted with excitement but also added, "Mujhe lag nahi raha hai waise."

Bharti Singh & Haarsh Limbachiyaa Welcome Second Baby Boy, Comedian Rushed To Mumbai Hospital From...
Isha further mentioned that she would ask her team to confirm whether the news was true. Expressing her disappointment, she said, "But maine pink colour pehna hai, mujhe laga tha ladki hogi (But I was wearing pink; I thought it would be a girl)."

Tejasswi Prakash was also taken by surprise when paparazzi informed her that Bharti had welcomed her second baby. She smiled and congratulated the couple, saying, "Congratulations."

Debina Bonnerjee and her husband Gurmeet Choudhary reacted with excitement upon hearing the news. Debina exclaimed, "Sahi m ho gaya," while Gurmeet added, "Wao, Congratulations Bharti. Aaj to celebration hai."

According to India Today, Laughter Queen Bharti Singh was rushed to a nearby hospital after her water broke during the shoot of Laughter Chefs Season 3. She later delivered a baby boy, with her husband Harsh Limbachiyaa by her side.

The official statement and further details about the health of the mother and newborn are still awaited.

Celebrity couple Bharti and Harsh announced their second pregnancy news during their family trip to Switzerland. Uploading a picture on Instagram, Bharti wrote, "we are pregnant again (sic)."

