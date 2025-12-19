Bharti Singh & Haarsh Limbachiyaa Welcome Second Baby Boy, Three Years After Son Gola's Birth

Photo Via Instagram

Comedian and TV personality Bharti Singh and her husband, screenwriter, producer, and television host Haarsh Limbachiyaa, one of the most loved couples in the industry, announced their pregnancy in October this year and welcomed their second baby, a boy, on Friday, December 19.

Bharti Singh, Haarsh Limbachiyaa Welcome Second Baby Boy

According to Times Now, Bharti gave birth earlier today, though the couple is yet to make an official announcement.

Bharti Singh, Haarsh Limbachiyaa Announce Pregnancy

On October 6, the couple took to their Instagram handle to announce their second pregnancy. They shared an adorable photo, where Bharti was seen flaunting her baby bump as they posed together.

Sharing the picture, Bharti captioned it, "We are pregnant again #blessed #ganpatibappamorya #thankyougod #babycomingsoon."

Bharti Singh, Haarsh Limbachiyaa Planning Third Child?

On the duo's podcast, which featured Sonali Bendre as a guest, Haarsh hinted at plans for a third baby as the couple candidly spoke about family planning. During the conversation, the actress opened up about choosing to have only one child, following which Bharti talked about becoming a mother for the second time. Listening to her concerns, Sonali called Bharti a 'seasoned mom,' while Haarsh said "Hum rukenge nahi, Bharti (we will not stop)," subtly hinting at their plan to have a third child in the near future.

'Humein Ladki Chaiye'

Explaining the context, Bharti jokingly added, "Yeh kehta hai ki hum rukenge nahi. Humein na ladki chahiye toh humara aisa hai ki agar ladka hogaya toh hum ek aur try karenge. Agar agla bhi ladka hogaya toh kehta hai aur karenge. Toh jab tak main marti nahi na ma'am karte rahenge (He says we won't stop. We want a girl, so we thought if it's a boy this time as well, we'll try once more. If again we have a boy, he says we'll again try. So, we will keep trying until I die)."

Bharti and Haarsh tied the knot in Goa on December 3, 2017, in a grand ceremony after dating for several years.

They welcomed their first child, Laksh, fondly known as Golla, on April 3, 2022.