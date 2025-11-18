Mom-To-Be Bharti Singh Shares Concern About Blood Sugar Spike: 'Don't Want It To Affect My Baby'

Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa announced second pregnancy | Instagram

Pregnancy often brings unexpected changes, and comedian Bharti Singh is learning that firsthand. The soon-to-be mom, who is currently expecting her second child with Haarsh Limbachiyaa, recently shared a candid health update in her vlog. What was supposed to be a routine check turned into a moment of panic when she discovered her blood sugar levels had suddenly spiked.

'I am not even eating anything sweet'

Bharti explained that she checked her fasting sugar level one morning and found it unusually high despite maintaining a disciplined lifestyle. Sharing her frustration, she said in the video, "I am confused because I am not even eating anything sweet. I only drink one cup of tea in the morning with jaggery. I am feeling angry. Why is this happening?"

With Haarsh travelling to Dubai for work, she admitted the situation felt even tougher. "Haarsh is also not in town… and I feel very lonely without him," she said, adding that she wasn't consuming anything that could trigger a spike nor dealing with any stress.

What does Bharti eat during pregnancy?

The comedian also revealed that her doctor would likely disapprove of her because she had been meticulously following dietary instructions. "I have been extremely particular about my diet; I only eat millets and have completely cut off rotis, rice, and other forms of carbs… I just want that it not to affect my baby in any way," she expressed, her worry evident.

Despite weeks of sticking to a strict millet-based diet, Bharti couldn’t understand why her levels were rising. Out of sheer frustration, she admitted to finally giving in and eating "three rotis" instead of her usual millet preparations.

Bharti and Haarsh, who married in 2017, welcomed their first child, Laksh, in 2021. They shared the happy news of their second pregnancy in October 2025, and fans are hoping for a smooth, healthy journey ahead for the comedian.