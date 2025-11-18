 Mom-To-Be Bharti Singh Shares Concern About Blood Sugar Spike: 'Don't Want It To Affect My Baby'
e-Paper Get App
HomeLifestyleMom-To-Be Bharti Singh Shares Concern About Blood Sugar Spike: 'Don't Want It To Affect My Baby'

Mom-To-Be Bharti Singh Shares Concern About Blood Sugar Spike: 'Don't Want It To Affect My Baby'

Bharti Singh, pregnant with her second child, revealed a sudden spike in her fasting blood sugar despite strict dieting, leaving her worried. Sharing her confusion, she said she hasn’t been consuming sweets and fears it may affect her baby.

Rahul MUpdated: Tuesday, November 18, 2025, 01:32 PM IST
article-image
Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa announced second pregnancy | Instagram

Pregnancy often brings unexpected changes, and comedian Bharti Singh is learning that firsthand. The soon-to-be mom, who is currently expecting her second child with Haarsh Limbachiyaa, recently shared a candid health update in her vlog. What was supposed to be a routine check turned into a moment of panic when she discovered her blood sugar levels had suddenly spiked.

'I am not even eating anything sweet'

Bharti explained that she checked her fasting sugar level one morning and found it unusually high despite maintaining a disciplined lifestyle. Sharing her frustration, she said in the video, "I am confused because I am not even eating anything sweet. I only drink one cup of tea in the morning with jaggery. I am feeling angry. Why is this happening?"

Read Also
Russian Woman Denied Entry To Turkey; Here's What She Did To Anger The Airport Staff
article-image

With Haarsh travelling to Dubai for work, she admitted the situation felt even tougher. "Haarsh is also not in town… and I feel very lonely without him," she said, adding that she wasn't consuming anything that could trigger a spike nor dealing with any stress.

FPJ Shorts
'Hrithik Roshan's Childhood': Odisha School Boy Impresses With His Dance Moves; Actor Reacts On Viral Video
'Hrithik Roshan's Childhood': Odisha School Boy Impresses With His Dance Moves; Actor Reacts On Viral Video
RCB Sale: Are Kantara Makers Hombale Films Planning To Purchase IPL Team? Here's What We Know
RCB Sale: Are Kantara Makers Hombale Films Planning To Purchase IPL Team? Here's What We Know
Delhi Blast Case: First Photo Of Co-Accused Shaheen, Muzammil Buying Brezza Surfaces
Delhi Blast Case: First Photo Of Co-Accused Shaheen, Muzammil Buying Brezza Surfaces
IIM Ahmedabad Summer Placements 2025: 410 Students Placed, 165+ Firms Participate; PGP 2027 Batch Secures 100% Placements
IIM Ahmedabad Summer Placements 2025: 410 Students Placed, 165+ Firms Participate; PGP 2027 Batch Secures 100% Placements

What does Bharti eat during pregnancy?

The comedian also revealed that her doctor would likely disapprove of her because she had been meticulously following dietary instructions. "I have been extremely particular about my diet; I only eat millets and have completely cut off rotis, rice, and other forms of carbs… I just want that it not to affect my baby in any way," she expressed, her worry evident.

Read Also
Unseen Pictures From Selena Gomez & Benny Blanco's Intimate Wedding Go Viral: Taylor Swift Holds...
article-image

Despite weeks of sticking to a strict millet-based diet, Bharti couldn’t understand why her levels were rising. Out of sheer frustration, she admitted to finally giving in and eating "three rotis" instead of her usual millet preparations.

Bharti and Haarsh, who married in 2017, welcomed their first child, Laksh, in 2021. They shared the happy news of their second pregnancy in October 2025, and fans are hoping for a smooth, healthy journey ahead for the comedian.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Tabu's Bold Ramp Walk For Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla In Black Cape Steals The Show At ART Mumbai

Tabu's Bold Ramp Walk For Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla In Black Cape Steals The Show At ART Mumbai

Mumbai This Weekend: ART MUMBAI, Mercedes-Benz Car Rally, Live Sound Meditation; Here's The Best Of...

Mumbai This Weekend: ART MUMBAI, Mercedes-Benz Car Rally, Live Sound Meditation; Here's The Best Of...

Mom-To-Be Bharti Singh Shares Concern About Blood Sugar Spike: 'Don't Want It To Affect My Baby'

Mom-To-Be Bharti Singh Shares Concern About Blood Sugar Spike: 'Don't Want It To Affect My Baby'

When Is Margashirsha Amavasya 2025? Know Correct Date, Significance, Puja Rituals & All About The...

When Is Margashirsha Amavasya 2025? Know Correct Date, Significance, Puja Rituals & All About The...

How To Protect Your Kids From Child Sexual Abuse: A Parent's Guide To Safety & Support

How To Protect Your Kids From Child Sexual Abuse: A Parent's Guide To Safety & Support