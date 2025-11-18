World Toilet Day 2025: Simple Ayurvedic Ways To Keep Your Restroom Clean And Hygienic

Small things we often overlook impact our health. The cleanliness of your toilet plays a big role in your well-being. World Toilet Day, observed on November 19, aims to raise awareness about sanitation and the importance of safe and accessible toilets.

The 2025 theme is ‘We all need a toilet,’ which focuses on the need for sanitation despite external issues. Let us understand the reasons behind the need for clean toilets in homes and outside, including the impact on health without them, Ayurvedic tips to keep toilets clean, and Patanjali products for the same.

Need for Unclean Toilets

Toilets can easily collect bacteria and germs that spread around your home. This can lead to illnesses like stomach and gastrointestinal infections. Unclean toilets may also have invisible traces of waste, mildew, and mold on surfaces like taps and the commode, which can cause skin and breathing problems.

Another issue is the bad odour. It can be both irritating and harmful due to viruses. In fact, the unpleasant odour can spread throughout the house. A clean toilet helps avoid issues like deposits, permanent marks. Even molds don’t become permanent. Your toilet stays clean, fragrant, and fresh-looking for a long time.

In India, many people still struggle to access toilets, especially in rural areas and for women. Public toilets are often not clean or well-maintained, even in offices and schools, and sometimes there aren't enough cleaning products or water. Promoting toilet cleanliness, especially with Ayurvedic methods, can help create a healthier environment. Patanjali offers products based on Ayurveda to support this goal.

4 Ayurvedic Tips to Keep Toilets Clean

Toilet: It is essential that you clean your toilet bowl at least twice a week by scrubbing the rim, lid, and inside the bowl. Clean the exterior with a disinfectant spray or wipes. For the bowl, leave the good toilet cleaner for a minimum of 20 minutes. Clean the tank by flushing it and adding cleaning solutions to remove deposits. Patanjali offers good toilet cleaning products. Patanjali Green Flush Toilet Cleaner (HCL Free) (500 Ml) kills 99.9% germs, removes stains and lime scale, gives maximum coverage in the bowl, and provides a refreshing fragrance. Another toilet cleaner with similar cleaning offerings is Patanjali Green Flush Toilet Cleaner (Low HCL) (500 Ml).

Surfaces: The other surfaces, like the floor, tiles on the walls, and the washbasin, too, need regular cleaning. The floor and wall tiles can be cleaned once a week. The washbasin should be cleaned on a daily basis. You can disinfect the floors with Patanjali Gonyle Floor Cleaner (1 Ltr). Created from Pavitra Gomutra Ark, lemongrass oil, eucalyptus oil, pine oil, and other herb extracts, it removes dirt, grime, and stains. Your floor shines and is clean.

Ventilation: To avoid dampness, mildew, and mold, keep proper ventilation. It includes keeping the window open for a while after a bath or after too much humidity. You can also put an exhaust fan for drying the toilet. Certain plants thrive in the bathroom humidity, can purify the air, and are low maintenance like Snake Plant, Spider Plant, Pothos, Monstera, Boston Fern, Areca Plant, and Peace Lily.

Air Freshener: Your toilet should also smell great. Use good air fresheners or even essential oil diffusers. You can choose natural ingredients to add fragrance like lemon, lavender, and tea tree in the essential oil format. Patanjali offers Elefra Air Freshener Mix (JSLR) (200 Gms), which gives a beautiful fragrance and removes the odours in the toilet.

This World Toilet Day on November 19, take responsibility for your health and start keeping your toilets clean with simple tips, Ayurveda, and Patanjali products.