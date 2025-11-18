 Gallery FPH: Pradip Mahadik & Ankush Dhupkar Celebrate Nature And Heritage In '2 In One' Exhibition
e-Paper Get App
HomeLifestyleGallery FPH: Pradip Mahadik & Ankush Dhupkar Celebrate Nature And Heritage In '2 In One' Exhibition

Gallery FPH: Pradip Mahadik & Ankush Dhupkar Celebrate Nature And Heritage In '2 In One' Exhibition

Featuring the works of Pradip Mahadik and Ankush Dhupkar, the showcase is a heartfelt tribute to nature, heritage, and the simple beauty that surrounds us.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, November 18, 2025, 06:56 PM IST
article-image

Art often mirrors life, but some artworks make you stop, breathe, and rediscover the world you rush past every day. This is exactly what the new exhibition "2 In One – Art of Life" offers at Galery FPH, Press House, Nariman Point, open from November 16 to 30. Featuring the works of Pradip Mahadik and Ankush Dhupkar, the showcase is a heartfelt tribute to nature, heritage, and the simple beauty that surrounds us.

Pradip Mahadik: The artist who paints the sky

For Pradip Mahadik, the sky isn’t just scenery; it’s a calling. Born in Mumbai in 1955, Mahadik’s lifelong fascination with drawing led him to pursue a G.D. Art and ATD from J.J. School of Arts. After 25 years at Indian Express Pvt. Ltd., he returned to his true love: painting.

Read Also
Gallery FPH: A Father-Son Duo Brings Generations Of Art Alive In Their 'Legacy On Canvas' Exhibition
article-image

His works are dominated by clouds, open skies, and serene landscapes, brought to life through delicate watercolours and acrylics. “After going out and seeing the skies, I can’t help but paint it down on my canvas. Clouds inspire me,” he says, expressing how nature drives his creativity.

FPJ Shorts
Ayodhya Gears Up For Grand Ceremony As PM Modi To Unfurl Saffron Flag At Ram Temple On November 25
Ayodhya Gears Up For Grand Ceremony As PM Modi To Unfurl Saffron Flag At Ram Temple On November 25
Mumbai Medical Marvel: Doctors Successfully Diagnose And Treat Rare Metabolic Disorder In One-Year-Old Child
Mumbai Medical Marvel: Doctors Successfully Diagnose And Treat Rare Metabolic Disorder In One-Year-Old Child
Portugal Star Cristiano Ronaldo & US President Donald Trump Reportedly To Hold High-Profile Meeting At White House; Check Full Details
Portugal Star Cristiano Ronaldo & US President Donald Trump Reportedly To Hold High-Profile Meeting At White House; Check Full Details
Asia’s Largest Adoption Camp 'Adoptathon 2025' Returns To Mumbai With 200 Indie Puppies And Kittens Seeking Homes
Asia’s Largest Adoption Camp 'Adoptathon 2025' Returns To Mumbai With 200 Indie Puppies And Kittens Seeking Homes
Read Also
Gallery FPH: 'Rang-Dhyaas' – Dinesh Khairnar Presents Mumbai Through A New Lens
article-image

With 30+ years of painting and exhibitions across Jehangir Art Gallery, Nehru Centre, Kala Ghoda, Army Navy Building, and more, Mahadik’s portfolio is a celebration of calmness and clarity. His interest in horticulture adds a unique layer to his understanding of nature, enriching the realism of his artworks.

Ankush Dhupkar: Preserving heritage through ink

While Mahadik looks upward for inspiration, Ankush Dhupkar looks around, capturing heritage, culture, and architecture with breathtaking detail. Born in 1962, Dhupkar’s journey to art wasn’t straightforward. Despite dreaming of studying at J.J. School of Arts, family circumstances led him to join the police force after the 10th standard. Yet, the artist in him never faded.

Read Also
Gallery FPH: Artist Radhika Powar Celebrates India's Heritage Through Contemporary Art
article-image

Dhupkar creates intricate pen-and-ink illustrations of landmarks such as the Gateway of India, High Court, Eiffel Tower, and Marine Drive, documenting history one line at a time. “I wanted to preserve traditional architecture and the heritage of the years,” he shares.

With 50 years of experience, his exhibitions span AIFACS, Nehru Centre, Kalaghoda Festival, and international platforms.

Read Also
Gallery FPH: Artist Anil Borate Brings 'Nature Through Canvas' Alive In Mumbai's Solo Art Exhibition
article-image

Despite different styles, both artists share a similar purpose — inviting people to pause. “With this gallery, we want people to come, pause, and enjoy the art beyond the canvas. This is a time to appreciate the beauty around us through a different lens,” they say.

Exhibition details:

When: November 16th to 30th November 2025 | 11 AM to 7 PM

Where: Free Press House, Free Press Journal Marg, Nariman Point, Mumbai

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai Food Guide: Best Japanese Restaurants To Visit For Authentic Sushi, Tempura, Takoyaki & More

Mumbai Food Guide: Best Japanese Restaurants To Visit For Authentic Sushi, Tempura, Takoyaki & More

Gallery FPH: Pradip Mahadik & Ankush Dhupkar Celebrate Nature And Heritage In '2 In One' Exhibition

Gallery FPH: Pradip Mahadik & Ankush Dhupkar Celebrate Nature And Heritage In '2 In One' Exhibition

Janhvi Kapoor Serves High-Fashion 'Jungle Glam' In Micro-Sequinned Gown & Floral Scarf: See Photos

Janhvi Kapoor Serves High-Fashion 'Jungle Glam' In Micro-Sequinned Gown & Floral Scarf: See Photos

Why Can't Sunita Ahuja Eat A Lot Of Potatoes? What Her Usual Meals Plate Looks Like?

Why Can't Sunita Ahuja Eat A Lot Of Potatoes? What Her Usual Meals Plate Looks Like?

Labubu To Skibidi: Terms Lost To Word Of The Year 2025 'Parasocial'

Labubu To Skibidi: Terms Lost To Word Of The Year 2025 'Parasocial'