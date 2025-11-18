Gallery FPH: Pradip Mahadik & Ankush Dhupkar Celebrate Nature And Heritage In '2 In One' Exhibition

Art often mirrors life, but some artworks make you stop, breathe, and rediscover the world you rush past every day. This is exactly what the new exhibition "2 In One – Art of Life" offers at Galery FPH, Press House, Nariman Point, open from November 16 to 30. Featuring the works of Pradip Mahadik and Ankush Dhupkar, the showcase is a heartfelt tribute to nature, heritage, and the simple beauty that surrounds us.

Pradip Mahadik: The artist who paints the sky

For Pradip Mahadik, the sky isn’t just scenery; it’s a calling. Born in Mumbai in 1955, Mahadik’s lifelong fascination with drawing led him to pursue a G.D. Art and ATD from J.J. School of Arts. After 25 years at Indian Express Pvt. Ltd., he returned to his true love: painting.

His works are dominated by clouds, open skies, and serene landscapes, brought to life through delicate watercolours and acrylics. “After going out and seeing the skies, I can’t help but paint it down on my canvas. Clouds inspire me,” he says, expressing how nature drives his creativity.

With 30+ years of painting and exhibitions across Jehangir Art Gallery, Nehru Centre, Kala Ghoda, Army Navy Building, and more, Mahadik’s portfolio is a celebration of calmness and clarity. His interest in horticulture adds a unique layer to his understanding of nature, enriching the realism of his artworks.

Ankush Dhupkar: Preserving heritage through ink

While Mahadik looks upward for inspiration, Ankush Dhupkar looks around, capturing heritage, culture, and architecture with breathtaking detail. Born in 1962, Dhupkar’s journey to art wasn’t straightforward. Despite dreaming of studying at J.J. School of Arts, family circumstances led him to join the police force after the 10th standard. Yet, the artist in him never faded.

Dhupkar creates intricate pen-and-ink illustrations of landmarks such as the Gateway of India, High Court, Eiffel Tower, and Marine Drive, documenting history one line at a time. “I wanted to preserve traditional architecture and the heritage of the years,” he shares.

With 50 years of experience, his exhibitions span AIFACS, Nehru Centre, Kalaghoda Festival, and international platforms.

Despite different styles, both artists share a similar purpose — inviting people to pause. “With this gallery, we want people to come, pause, and enjoy the art beyond the canvas. This is a time to appreciate the beauty around us through a different lens,” they say.

Exhibition details:

When: November 16th to 30th November 2025 | 11 AM to 7 PM

Where: Free Press House, Free Press Journal Marg, Nariman Point, Mumbai