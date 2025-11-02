Gallery FPH: A Father-Son Duo Brings Generations Of Art Alive In Their 'Legacy On Canvas' Exhibition

Mumbai's vibrant art scene welcomes a heartfelt celebration of legacy and creativity as Gallery FPH hosts "Legacy on Canvas," a joint exhibition by father-son duo Naresh Patil and Sarvesh Patil. Running from November 1 to November 15 at the Free Press House, Nariman Point, the exhibition beautifully merges two generations of artistic expression — one rooted in divine grandeur and the other in emotional resonance.

Inside Legacy on Canvas

“Legacy on Canvas" explores how art evolves across generations while retaining a shared soul. Naresh Patil's works reflect devotion and divinity, while his son Sarvesh channels human emotion and musical energy into his creations. Together, their artworks unfold like a visual symphony — one that invites visitors to pause, reflect, and connect.

Sarvesh's storytelling through strokes

Sarvesh, known for his vivid storytelling through colour and composition, presents two compelling series. The first, Gaja-Ganesh, captures the heartwarming bond between Baby Ganesha and an elephant — a metaphor for empathy, innocence, and friendship.

His second series celebrates Indian classical musicians, portraying the intricate emotions and inspirations that define their creative journey. One of his most captivating works, titled 'Her', depicts a sarod player performing before photographs of his lover, a muse who continues to inspire him through memory and music.

Naresh's spiritual showcase

In contrast, Naresh Patil’s Mahaganapati series radiates spiritual intensity. His paintings, inspired by his lifelong devotion, depict the divine aura of Lord Ganesha and symbolise the soul’s journey toward enlightenment.

"Our works capture rhythm, emotion, and divinity on canvas," the duo explains. "It may sound poetic, but there isn’t just one thing that inspires us — it’s life itself, every small moment and emotion that becomes part of creation."

Both artists primarily work with oil and acrylic, blending realism with abstraction to build depth and emotion.

Their journey into the art world

For Naresh, art was a lifelong passion that took a backseat during his teaching years. "I studied at JJ School of Art and worked as a drawing teacher,” he recalls. "Now, after retirement, I’ve been exhibiting regularly with my son, it’s been a wonderful journey to share our art together."

Sarvesh's artistic journey began early, having inherited creativity from three generations of artists in his family. "Art runs in my bloodline," he shares. "My grandfather, father, and uncle were all artists. I held my first exhibition at 13, and I’ve been painting ever since."

'Art is incomplete without art lovers'

Inviting people to experience their world of hues and stories, the duo says, "Come and immerse yourself in our art. Don’t just look at the canvas, read it. Art is incomplete without art lovers. Visit exhibitions the way you would go to a movie or a restaurant, and make it a part of your life."

Exhibition details:

Venue: Gallery FPH, Free Press House, Nariman Point, Mumbai

Dates: November 1 – November 15, 2025