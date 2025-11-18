Janhvi Kapoor Serves High-Fashion 'Jungle Glam' In Micro-Sequinned Gown & Floral Scarf: See Photos

Gen-Z star Janhvi Kapoor seems determined to make every look feel like it's a red carpet moment, and her latest ensemble proves she's in her most experimental era yet. For the Gir forest appearance, the actress stepped straight into "jungle glam," blending luxury, shimmer, and earthy tones in a way that felt bold but beautifully balanced.

Check out the pictures below:

Decoding Janhvi's Gir floral look

Talking about her exquisite couture, Janhvi slipped into a micro-sequinned gown from Elie Saab’s Spring 2025 ready-to-wear collection, which draws inspiration from sun-drenched savannahs, African foliage, and the fluid colours of the wild.

The gown’s silhouette did most of the talking with a fitted bodice, elegant flow, and a dreamy watercolour floral print along the hem. Stylist Megan Concessio accentuated the look with a matching floral scarf draped effortlessly, tying the whole jungle-inspired aesthetic together.

To keep the outfit cohesive, Janhvi carried a sequin-rich clutch that followed the gown’s sparkle without overpowering it. Her jewellery remained intentionally minimal, featuring statement dangling floral earrings and a few bold structural rings.

Beauty-wise, Janhvi leaned into a lived-in glow with soft luminous skin, a subtle wash of shimmer on the lids, gently brushed-up lashes and a nude lip. Her hair left loose with natural waves softened the sparkle-heavy look and kept the overall vibe relaxed, not overworked.