Vivek Oberoi Grooves To Iconic 'Tere Liye' In His Car: Says The Song Is 'Just Magic…Anytime Anywhere'

Bollywood actor Vivek Oberoi recently shared a delightful moment with his fans by posting a video on Instagram, where he can be seen grooving to the iconic song 'Tere Liye' from his 2008 film Prince. The video, shot inside his car, showcases Vivek’s infectious energy and love for his song. He's not the only one who still feels the energy of this song. Fans flooded the comments section with nostalgic memories, expressing how seeing their favorite star dance to this evergreen song brought back a wave of emotions and memories from the film’s release. Many appreciated Vivek for bringing back the magic of the song and reliving the golden era of Bollywood music.

The timeless charm of 'Tere Liye'

Composed by the legendary music director Sachin Gupta & Pritam 'Tere Liye' became an instant hit upon its release. The upbeat music, combined with heartfelt lyrics, struck a chord with audiences across all age groups. Sung beautifully by Atif Aslam and Shreya Ghoshal, the song’s romantic and soothing tune made it a chartbuster and a favorite at weddings and romantic playlists. Decades later, 'Tere Liye' continues to be celebrated as one of Bollywood’s most timeless love songs, often featured in nostalgic playlists and cover versions, reaffirming its status as an evergreen hit.

On workfront

Apart from sharing musical moments, Vivek Oberoi remains active in the entertainment industry. He is currently involved in multiple projects, including upcoming films and digital series, aiming to showcase his versatility as an actor. He will soon be seen in 'Grand Masti 4'. Known for his dedication and passion for his craft, Vivek continues to entertain and inspire his fans through both his work and his social media presence.