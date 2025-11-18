Unseen Pictures From Selena Gomez & Benny Blanco's Intimate Wedding Go Viral: Taylor Swift Holds Bride's Hand In Emotional Moment

By: Aanchal Chaudhary | November 18, 2025

Newly-surfaced photos from Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco’s dreamy California wedding are taking over the internet, giving fans a closer look at the couple's intimate celebrations

Singer-composer Benny treated fans with a carousel of unseen images, including intimate moments of the newlyweds with a caption — “Promise to love you forever”

Selena oozed new-bride elegance in a mini-white dress, complemented with drop earring, bold red lips and sleek hairdo framing her face beautifully

Meanwhile, Benny looked dapper in a grey three-piece suit, styled with statement gold and diamond jewels

One of the image making the most noise online is with Selena's long-time best friend Taylor Swift, capturing the two seen smiling, holding hands, and sharing a heartwarming exchange that left fans swooning

Another viral shot shows the exquisite long dining table setup, complete with glowing overhead lights, elegant golden goblets, and simple, tasteful floral arrangements

Selena and Benny's breathtaking wedding was held on September 27 at the picturesque Sea Crest Nursery in Santa Barbara, California

