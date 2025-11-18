 Russian Woman Denied Entry To Turkey; Here's What She Did To Anger The Airport Staff
A 35-year-old Russian woman was denied entry into Turkey after Alanya Airport security found her holding her passport in her mouth while picking up a fallen sweater. Officers stopped her twice, questioned her, and issued a warning for “desecrating a state symbol.”

Rahul MUpdated: Tuesday, November 18, 2025, 11:42 AM IST
article-image
Russian woman denied entry to Turkey | Image courtesy: X | Nexta_tv

Travelling mistakes happen, but few land you in international headlines. That’s exactly what happened to a Russian tourist in Turkey, after a moment of casual absent-mindedness at the airport turned into an unusual security incident.

What exactly happened?

The 35-year-old woman arrived at Alanya Airport for what should have been a routine entry process. But while bending down to pick up a dropped sweater, she briefly held her passport between her lips. What seemed harmless instantly raised red flags.

According to Nexta, security officers stopped her twice at the checkpoint, pulled her aside for questioning, and eventually denied her entry — issuing a formal warning for "desecrating a state symbol."

article-image

What Alanya Airport reminds passengers

The airport has a strict and detailed security code in place. According to its official guidelines:

Passengers must personally pack and supervise their luggage.

Any suspicious activity or unattended items must be reported immediately.

Travellers should not accept packages from strangers.

Full cooperation with security checks is mandatory.

Any unlawful interference with airport or aircraft operations can invite serious consequences.

For clarity on prohibited items in sterile areas or on flights, passengers are advised to consult their airline directly.

While holding a passport in one’s mouth is not a common violation, officials reportedly considered it “disrespectful” and therefore unacceptable under their strict protocol.

What’s banned at Turkish airports?

Turkey also maintains an extensive list of prohibited or restricted items. As per the official website guidelines, these include:

Liquids over 100 ml (including perfumes, colognes, alcohol-based medicines)

Toy guns and gun-shaped lighters

Certain lithium batteries and loose battery packs

Strong odour-emitting foods like durian

Pointed objects such as pocket knives

Self-defence tools, including pepper spray and tasers

Fuel-powered equipment, ammunition, and flammable items

Some items are allowed only in checked baggage, others only in cabin bags, and many are banned altogether.

