'Pyjama Man' Jailed For Grabbing Ariana Grande At Singapore 'Wicked' Event

A movie premiere meant to celebrate magic and music took a frightening turn when Ariana Grande was suddenly grabbed by a gate-crashing fan in Singapore. The shocking incident happened on the yellow carpet at the Asia premiere of Wicked: For Good, where the singer appeared alongside co-star Cynthia Erivo.

As cameras flashed and fans cheered from behind barriers, 26-year-old Australian national Johnson Wen leapt over the security barricade and sprinted straight toward the pop star. Witnesses watched in disbelief as he wrapped his arms around Grande’s shoulders and jumped excitedly beside her. The actress-singer froze, clearly startled, before Erivo stepped in front of her like a shield. Within seconds, security officials tackled the intruder and escorted him away.

The moment spread online almost instantly, alarming fans who remember the trauma Grande endured during the 2017 Manchester Arena bombing. Many expressed anger that someone had violated her personal space so aggressively, knowing the emotional scars she has spoken about publicly.

Wen was arrested the same evening and later appeared in a Singapore court, where he pleaded guilty to one count of being a public nuisance. According to The Straits Times, When asked by District Judge if he had anything to say in mitigation, Wen said, “I won’t do it again, Your Honour.” The judge noted that his actions appeared reckless and purely attention-seeking, putting the safety of both celebrities and others attending the event at risk. He was sentenced to nine days in prison, including time already served in remand.

Authorities also highlighted Wen’s history of invading high-profile events, suggesting that this was not a spontaneous fan moment but a repeat pattern of seeking viral notoriety. In fact, shortly after the premiere incident, he even posted the footage proudly on social media, calling himself “Troll Most Hated” and thanking Grande for the “moment.”

Meanwhile, Cynthia Erivo received praise from fans around the world for her instinctive and protective reaction. Many commented that her quick step forward showed both courage and care for her co-star.