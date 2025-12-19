 Omkar Kapoor On Working With SRK, Salman Khan And Aamir Khan As A Child Actor, 'They Never Made Me Feel They Were Superstars'
Omkar Kapoor On Working With SRK, Salman Khan And Aamir Khan As A Child Actor, 'They Never Made Me Feel They Were Superstars'

Actor Omkar Kapoor, who began his journey in the film industry as a child artist, has shared screen space with some of Bollywood’s biggest legends, including Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan and Aamir Khan.

Rashita Sahni
Updated: Friday, December 19, 2025, 10:38 AM IST
article-image

Actor Omkar Kapoor, who began his journey in the film industry as a child artist, has shared screen space with some of Bollywood’s biggest legends, including Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan and Aamir Khan. From being a carefree child on set to restarting his acting journey as an adult, Omkar’s story is filled with memorable moments, warmth, and invaluable learnings. In an exclusive conversation with The Free Press Journal, the actor opened up about his early days in cinema, his special memories with the three Khans, and the encouragement he received from Salman Khan while finding his footing again as an actor.

Omkar says being a child actor allowed him to work without pressure and simply enjoy the process, irrespective of the star power around him. “The good part was that because I was a child actor, I didn’t have much pressure. I didn’t follow any acting process, had no stress. I was genuinely just enjoying working and I didn’t really care about who was there in front of me. I didn’t think much about who my co-actor is and if they’re a big star or any new actor. I really didn’t care about that, I just followed the instructions given to me. I used to be very naughty on set and do my scenes while having fun.”

Talking about Salman Khan’s support, Omkar revealed how the superstar stood by him even when he restarted his career as an adult actor and inspired him creatively. “I’m sure he must be proud. Salman Bhai has always been proud of me. I remember even after my debut in Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2, I had gone to meet him and he was very proud of me. He told me it’s good that I’m starting again and getting into my second innings. He advised me to be at it, work hard and maintain my name. He’s been very supportive and kind. In my recent film, I had to play a cop, so I had a discussion with my director on if I can play it in the Chulbul Pandey Dabangg style. So that was my ode and my tribute to Salman Khan for teaching me his kind of cinema and his swag."

