Bhojpuri Actor Pawan Singh Receives Death Threats From Alleged Lawrence Bishnoi Gang Member Over Working With Salman Khan

Bhojpuri actor Pawan Singh has approached the Oshiwara police, complaining that he has been receiving continuous life threats through WhatsApp messages and phone calls from a person claiming to be a member of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang. The sender allegedly demanded money and threatened to kill him if he worked with Bollywood star Salman Khan. An FIR, however, is yet to be registered.

Police Confirm Complaint Received

Dixit Gedam, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone 9), stated:

“An application has been received at the police station. Appropriate action will be taken after an inquiry.”

Manager Files Written Complaint

On behalf of Singh, his manager, N. Kumar Singh, approached the Oshiwara police on Sunday and submitted a complaint stating that the actor had been receiving threats for the past two days.

WhatsApp Messages Trigger Alarm

The letter mentioned that a team member, Priyanshu Singh, began receiving WhatsApp messages from Sunday night at 10:07 pm, in which the sender repeatedly claimed to be associated with the “Lawrence Bishnoi Gang” and issued serious threats. The sender also demanded money, creating extreme fear, stress, and mental pressure for Singh and his team.

Warning Against Working With Salman Khan

According to the complaint, the accused warned Singh not to work with or share screen space with Salman Khan, adding that any attempt to do so would have “severe consequences.”

Actor Seeks Police Protection

Singh said that due to the continuous threatening calls and messages, he and his team were living in constant fear and insecurity. He requested the police to provide protection. Singh was part of the Bigg Boss finale and had shared screen space with Salman Khan, the host of the show.