Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 Written Update, December 8: Mihir Exposes Ranvijay, Pari's Confession Shocks Virani Family

Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 Written Update, Episode 133

The episode begins with Mihir getting emotional upon seeing Angad at Shantiniketan for Pari’s sangeet ceremony. When Angad tries to approach him, Mihir walks away, but Angad follows, leading to an emotional moment between the two. Angad touches Mihir’s feet for blessings, thanks him for inviting him to the wedding, and says he misses the family. He admits that he knows it must have been a difficult decision to invite him home after he secretly married Vrinda.

Mihir responds that everyone in the family wanted Angad to attend and warns him not to mistake this for forgiveness. He adds that what Angad has done is not easily forgivable and asks him to simply enjoy the wedding festivities.

Later, a heartbroken Angad breaks down in front of Tulsi, saying Mihir will never forgive him. Tulsi comforts him, assuring him that Mihir is genuinely happy to see him but is too emotional to express it. She adds that, in time, Mihir will accept both him and his wife Vrinda, and will eventually forgive him.

Angad asks Tulsi how the wedding festivities are happening so smoothly when she was earlier against Pari marrying Ranvijay. Tulsi explains that she could not find any solid proof against Ranvijay, until the private investigator they hired to look into his past sent her a voice note. She immediately rushed to Mihir and made him listen to it.

In the voice note, the private investigator reveals that Ranvijay is not the right man for Pari and that the fraud that occurred at Mihir’s company was actually committed by Ranvijay. He urges Tulsi to stop the marriage. Tulsi then tells Mihir that she hired a private investigator because he was not listening to her concerns and was focused only on protecting his daughter, Pari. She admits she had to take this drastic step for the sake of the family.

Mihir fumes with anger but pretends to stay calm and asks Ranvijay to step aside to speak privately. In the garden, surrounded by the Virani family, Mihir confronts Ranvijay, asking if he was the one behind the fraud at his company and threatening to call the police if he does not tell the truth. Ranvijay, terrified, admits to forging Mihir's signature and apologises, claiming he only wanted money.

Mihir says that because of Ranvijay, Tulsi had to go to jail and calls him a fraud. He asks Hemant to call the cops. Pari also tells them to call the police, but shockingly, she says not to arrest Ranvijay, but her instead. She reveals that whatever Ranvijay did was part of her plan, leaving Mihir and Tulsi shocked.

Pari explains that she needed money because, after marriage, she could not live in a chawl like Angad. She adds that nobody considered her future and that she never thought about the financial or social status of a man before falling in love, assuming her father, Mihir, would take care of her financially. She defends her actions, saying she had to secure her future and, like everyone else, was made to believe she was adopted.

Tulsi lashes out at Pari, saying Mihir has always thought of her and fought against the world for her, but Pari refuses to listen. She argues that one should check everyone's bank balance, including their own, to understand the difference. Pari further says that Mihir did not hesitate to throw Angad out of the house, since even he is adopted, and did not give him any money, so the same would happen with her.

She adds that she has no property in her name and feels insecure, which is why she took matters into her own hands and involved Ranvijay in her plan.