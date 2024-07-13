'Brand Promotion Karvana Hoga': Guest Gives Business Card To Ranbir Kapoor At Ambani Wedding; Netizens React (VIDEO)

Ranbir Kapoor |

Actor Ranbir Kapoor attended the grand wedding of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant. During the wedding, one of the guests greeted the Animal actor and also handed him a business card.

The video, which has gone viral on the internet, witnessed Ranbir talking to the guest as he shook hands and whispered something in his ears. The clips also showcased the actor receiving a business card from a guest at the wedding and politely accepting it and thanking him.

Check out the video here:

Somebody gave their business card to Ranbir 🎯😂#RanbirKapoor pic.twitter.com/hOTjUnselF — Spirit crown🔥🙂‍↕️ (@Crown_Kapoor) July 12, 2024

Netizens React

An X user shared this video, and wrote, "Somebody gave their business card to Ranbir." As soon as the video went viral on the internet netizens responded to the actors being approached for work and given business cards during wedding. One of the users commented, "Very common at big events. Lots of people there are far more wealthier than most of the movie stars."

Another user wrote, "Brand promotion karvana hoga."

One of the comments reads, "Halwaii hoga. Janmdin, anniversary, mundan, sab occasions ke liye mithai banate hain. Ye mera card (He must have a sweet shop. Birthday, tonsure, we make sweets for every occasion. This is my card)."

Some users wrote, "Koi investment advisor hoga (Must be some investment advisor)."

One of the tweets read, "If people think these events are for celebration, then they are fools. These events are to make connections and increase their income. It's all about business at the end of the day."

Ranbir Kapoor graced the Ambani wedding with his wife Alia Bhatt. For the occasion, he donned a combination of white and beige sherwani and redefined royalty with his charismatic presence.

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s grand wedding took place at the Jio World Convention Centre in Mumbai on July 12. It is being followed by Shubh Aashirwad on July 13 and a wedding reception on July 14.

Several celebrities such as Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas, Rajinikanth, Mahesh Babu, Yash, Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Ajay Devgn, Shahid Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, Madhuri Dixit Nene, Smriti Irani, Suhana Khan, and Ananya Panday among others graced the wedding.